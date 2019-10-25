75°F
Nevada Realtors launch new website

October 25, 2019 - 4:21 pm
 

Nevada Realtors launched a new website, as well as a program that makes the statewide association’s news and information available to anyone with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home systems.

To get the latest news and information about the Reno-based association, Nevada Realtors members and members of the public with one of the increasingly popular smart speaker systems can simply ask Alexa to “enable Nevada Realtors” and tell Google Home to “talk to Nevada Realtors.” Within seconds, they’ll be able to access real estate news, learn about educational opportunities throughout the state and hear association information, including a message from Nevada Realtors President Keith Lynam and the association’s “Legal Minute” programs.

“We’re here to foster the success of our members, and this is another innovative way for us to do that,” Lynam said.

He added that the association spent several months redesigning and improving its website to better serve its more than 18,000 members throughout Nevada. Association members and the public can now visit the new site at nevadarealtors.org. The association’s previous website address of nvar.org will be redirected to the new site.

Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors (NVAR), is a professional trade association with more than 18,000 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities.

