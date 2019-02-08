New animal hospital opens in Cadence

Dr. Sharon Brown, Cadence Animal Hospital

The Cadence Animal Hospital opened in Cadence in December. Since that time, the veterinarian clinic has seen a steady pace of patients. Dr. Sharon Brown, the veterinarian overseeing the office, continues to put the finishing touches on the office.

“Opening a new office from scratch is challenging but it’s also a great opportunity,” she said. “It may look stressful but, when it’s your passion, it’s also very rewarding.”

Brown’s passion for animal care started in her native Jamaica. As a child, she developed her love for animals starting with her grandmother’s pigs. As she matured, she realized that her interest was more geared toward the animal’s health and well-being.

She graduated with honors from the College of Veterinary Medicine at Tuskegee University. Upon graduation, she moved to Las Vegas and began working at the Tropicana Animal Hospital with Dr. Jim Nave.

“I’m thankful to Dr. Nave for the opportunity to manage the Cadence Animal Hospital,” Brown added. “This office is very technologically advanced and really enables pet owners to be more involved in their pets’ care.”

The full-service clinic offers preventative care, such as routine exams, nail trims and vaccines as well as dental care, ultrasounds, X-rays and surgery.

In addition to the veterinary services, the Cadence Animal Hospital also offers boarding for dogs and cats. There are varying levels of boarding, including a luxury boarding option that gives your pets the VIP treatment.

“Pets are family members and we want to ensure the best service and care are provided,” Brown said. “Our mission statement is ‘bringing health and harmony to our community’s pets’ and we strive to live this every day,” she emphasized.

The Cadence Animal Hospital is at 1190 E. Sunset Road in Henderson in the Cadence master-planned community. The office is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays. To schedule an appointment or learn more, call 702-485-5200.