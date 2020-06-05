New luxury Southern Highlands home lists for $3M

A brand new, single-story estate is now available in the guard-gated community of The Estates at Southern Highlands. This 8,000-square-foot, ultra-modern residence features five bedrooms, seven baths, media room, split finished five-car garage and captures all the most desirable elements associated with luxury living and entertaining. Perched above the city’s most exclusive private golf course, this luxury residence is entirely one of a kind.

This new luxury home in Southern Highlands has listed for $3 million. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

This new luxury home in Southern Highlands measures 8,000 square feet. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

The Southern Highlands home has five bedrooms, seven bath and a media room. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

The master bath has dual vanities with plenty of counter space and storage, free-standing soaking bathtub and hidden shower separated by a decorative stone wall. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

This new 8,000-square-foot Southern Highlands home features a disappearing corner that leads to the outdoor deck. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

A brand new, single-story estate is now available in the guard-gated community of The Estates at Southern Highlands. Marcelo Cardenas Of Transcon Pacific Co. built the 8,000-square-foot, ultra-modern residence that has five bedrooms, seven baths, media room and split finished five-car garage. Perched above the city’s most exclusive private golf course, this luxury residence is entirely one of a kind. It is priced at $3 million.

“The exterior of this home was designed to bring a contemporary feel to this highly affluent neighborhood,” said Stan Hicks of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty with whom the property is exclusively listed. “Originally, Southern Highlands was heavily Tuscan- and Mediterranean-themed, but now the master plan offers a more modern flair akin to this hybrid design.”

As guests enter this home through the double glass and iron doors, their senses are immediately overloaded by its brilliant volume conveyed through dramatically high ceilings and a myriad of windows.

The living and family room each feature its own linear fireplace with custom cornerstone surrounds.

These areas along with the gourmet kitchen and dining room create an expansive cohesive space that opens to the back patio and rear yard by way of a 12-foot multislide door and corner disappearing glass walls.

“From the front courtyard with linear fireplace and five entrances into the home, you can see all the way through the property and into the backyard, which rears up to the greenbelt,” Hicks said. “This residence’s design is uninterrupted and flows effortlessly through indoor/outdoor living experiences.”

The statement-making master bedroom suite includes another linear fireplace, wet bar and disappearing glass walls. which open to the back patio.

The master bathroom features dual vanities with plenty of counter space and storage, enormous dual walk-in closets, free-standing soaking bathtub and hidden shower separated by a decorative stone wall.

Designer appliances and front yard landscaping can be installed to buyer’s desire at contract. The backyard is minimally landscaped to allow the homebuyer to create spaces in accordance with his or her own style and preferences.

Residents of The Estates at Southern Highlands love its ambiance and say it is reminiscent of neighborhoods high in the hills of California.

Therefore, it is no surprise this master plan has been an extremely popular area for executives, entertainers and professional athletes of Las Vegas’ newest professional sports organization due to its familiar atmosphere and its proximity to Allegiant Stadium and practice facility in Henderson.

To schedule a private showing of this residence or for information on other homes available in Southern Highlands, contact Global Luxury Specialist, Stan Hicks at 702-498-2422 or visit stanhicks.com.