New Metro substation under construction in Summerlin

The master-planned community is getting a new Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department substation. Now, under construction on 4.75 acres west of the 215 Beltway between Summerlin Parkway and Far Hills Avenue, the approximately 24,000-square-foot substation will become the 10th police headquarters in Las Vegas and will serve all of the community once completed this fall.

Funded by The Howard Hughes Corp. on donated land, the substation will be deeded to the Metropolitan Police Department upon completion and is expected to house approximately 168 commissioned personnel and 16 civilian staff members. Capt. Sasha Larkin, who heads the Northwest Area Command, will transition to the new Summerlin facility to oversee operations once it opens.

According to Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations for Summerlin, the substation was planned long ago by The Howard Hughes Corp. as part of the community’s master vision.

“From the community’s inception, we set aside land for a variety of public facilities such as fire stations, schools and this Metro substation,” he said. “So it’s particularly gratifying to finally see it coming to fruition. It represents a commitment to the community from both the master developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Having a substation located within the community that is designated to serve all of Summerlin will go a long way in helping to keep the community safe and protected as it grows.”

The new area command will feature a community-oriented policing squad for community outreach and events as well as flexible deployment teams, “Flex squads,” to address ongoing problems or issues. The squads will be very visible in the entertainment and shopping district of Downtown Summerlin and at community gatherings.

Also, in-house detective squads will be housed in Summerlin Area Command to conduct investigations quickly with a community focus. The facility is similar in shape and design to the Spring Valley Area Command and will allow the community a place to comfortably file crime reports, interact with officers and feel safe when they are in need of help.

The redistricting and boundaries for Summerlin Area Command will create a greater density of officers in the Summerlin area, which will result in faster response times.

According to Larkin, the new Summerlin Area Command will relieve stress and demand on the Northwest Area Command, which is currently responsible for patrolling a large part of Summerlin with areas throughout the northwest.

“It’s a win-win for everyone in the northwest area to have yet another facility to support our growing community,” she said.

Developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin began to take shape in 1990 and has ranked in the country’s top 10 best-selling master-planned communities for nearly two decades.

Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with approximately 6,000 gross acres still remaining to accommodate future growth, including infrastructure, open space and common areas, all within the master plan.

The community is home to nearly 100,000 residents who enjoy an unparalleled list of amenities. They include more than 250 neighborhood and village parks, more than 150 completed miles of trails, 27 public and private schools, 14 houses of worship, 10 golf courses, shopping centers, medical and cultural facilities, business parks and dozens of actively selling floor plans. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes — priced in the $300,000s to more than $2.5 million.

