New Palm Springs custom mansion hits market for $5.2M

A modern oasis designed to redefine luxury living in Palm Springs has hit the market for $5.2 million, with construction anticipated to be complete in spring of 2024. Dean Sipe with The Dean Sipe Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has been selected to represent the home, located at 3172 E. Bogert Trail in the highly sought-after Andreas Hills community.

This artist's rendering shows what a new custom Palm Springs home will look like when completed next year. It has been listed for $5.2 million. (The Dean Sipe Group)

This artist's rendering shows what the resort-style backyard with pool and spa will look like. (The Dean Sipe Group)

The kitchen is planned to seamlessly integrate with the living space and feature a large center island with bar seating. (The Dean Sipe Group)

Sitting on just under an acre lot, the contemporary home has a three-car garage and carport, 4,236 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, six baths, a pool house, owners solar, three outdoor showers and EV charging. (The Dean Sipe Group)

The home is located at 3172 E. Bogert Trail in the highly sought-after Andreas Hills community in Palm Springs. (The Dean Sipe Group)

The pool. (The Dean Sipe Group)

The entrance. (The Dean Sipe Group)

The master bedroom. (The Dean Sipe Group)

The master bath. (The Dean Sipe Group)

A guest room. (The Dean Sipe Group)

A guest bath. (The Dean Sipe Group)

The gym. (The Dean Sipe Group)

A sitting area. (The Dean Sipe Group)

The media room.(The Dean Sipe Group)

The resort backyard. (The Dean Sipe Group)

The home will have several water features. (The Dean Sipe Group)

The new-build home will sit on just under an acre lot. (The Dean Sipe Group)

The estate is a collaborative project designed by architect Brandon Newell of Cioffi Architect with input from owner Cynthia Ringo and constructed by Powers Construction. Its interior and exterior design was meticulously crafted in effort to introduce a fresh design perspective to Palm Springs, appealing to buyers and residents interested in modern and innovative living.

“This property sets a new standard for modern living in the heart of Palm Springs. With its architectural design seamlessly integrated into the unique outdoor space, set against a mountain backdrop, this estate will be a rare gem in the region,” Sipe said. “The owners have put their heart into every detail to make it an innovative desert oasis that incorporates modern design with touches of classic Palm Spring architecture.”

Sitting on just under an acre lot, the contemporary new build is set to encompass open-concept interior with a three-car garage and carport, 4,236 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, six baths, a pool house, owners solar, three outdoor showers, electrical vehicle charging and 270-degree mountain range views once complete.

“A custom-built home like this not only offers one-of-a-kind living, but also throws in the bonus of no (homeowners association) fees and Fee Simple Land, which is land you own, a cherry on top for potential buyers,” Sipe said. “There are not many modern builds in Palm Springs that offer such a combination of style, luxury and investment potential.”

The main living space will boast oversized floor-to-ceiling windows with a grand stone fireplace, lofty ceilings adorned with recessed lighting and porcelain flooring throughout.

The kitchen is planned to seamlessly integrate with the living space, featuring a large center island with bar seating, modern custom wood cabinetry, sleek black light fixtures and upgraded appliances.

The primary suite, located at the far end of the home, will encompass a modern gold chandelier and a paneled gas fireplace with views of the backyard. Flooded by natural light from multiple floor-to-ceiling windows, the spacious en suite bath will showcase a soaking tub, dual sinks with built-in wood cabinetry and shelving, a walk-in shower and stainless-steel black fixtures throughout. Just steps away, residents will be able to access the secluded outdoor patio and shower.

The secondary bedrooms are set to include private en suite baths adorned with dual black marble sinks, a spacious walk-in shower and access to their own private patio. Nearby, is the bonus room, which will include a large private patio and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Destined for entertaining, the resort-style backyard will boast clean, linear architectural lines, floating walkways surrounded by water, numerous fire features and an oversized pool and spa complete with a tanning shelf. The open-air pool house is set to have a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, grill and refrigerator and the convenience of a private bath and shower.

