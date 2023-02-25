New Summerlin neighborhoods offer options

Summerlin rims the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, new and interest list-forming neighborhoods continue to broaden residential options for buyers seeking the home of their dreams.

Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison offers six two- and three-story floor plans from 1,649 square feet to 2,242 square feet priced from the $500,000s. (Taylor Morrison)

Blacktail by Pulte Homes offers four distinctive and contemporary three-story floor plans from 2,338 square feet to 2,572 square feet priced from the high $500,000s. (Pulte Homes)

In the master-planned community of Summerlin, which rims the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, new and interest list-forming neighborhoods continue to broaden residential options for buyers seeking the home of their dreams.

New homes in Summerlin offer a variety of elevations, floor plans and price points — from townhomes to single-family homes in a range of sizes — each offering all of the benefits that come with a Summerlin address, including more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community.

Several new neighborhoods recently opened, with more opening soon. All are located in Summerlin West, the burgeoning area of the community situated west of the 215 Beltway and adjacent the majestic Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on elevated land that overlooks the valley and offers a variety of vistas and vantage points.

“Summerlin’s range of homes continues to grow and expand with each new neighborhood,” said Jenni Pevoto, director of marketing for Summerlin. “Young professionals, empty nesters, retirees and families of all sizes can find a home that fits their lifestyle and their budget. Best of all, regardless of size or price, all Summerlin homes come with the community’s signature lifestyle created by abundant parks, trails, schools and Downtown Summerlin, the valley’s popular shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination.”

Recently opened in the Redpoint district is The Arches by Lennar, offering three expansive luxury floor plans from 3,775 square feet to 3,976 square feet, each with its own Next Gen suite and priced from $1.36 million.

In the neighboring district of Redpoint Square is Cordillera by Toll Brothers, offering three contemporary three-story townhome floor plans from 1,803 square feet to 2,154 square feet and priced from the high $500,000s.

In the district of Kestrel, three new neighborhoods have recently opened. Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison offers six two- and three-story floor plans from 1,649 square feet to 2,242 square feet priced from the $500,000s; Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes offers three single-story floor plans from 1,950 square feet to 2,218 square feet priced from the high $600,000s, and Blacktail by Pulte Homes offers four distinctive and contemporary three-story floor plans from 2,338 square feet to 2,572 square feet priced from the high $500,000s.

Next door in the district of Kestrel Commons, Nighthawk by KB Home offers six two-story floor plans from 1,720 square feet to 2,466 square feet priced from the high $400,000s.

Additional interest list-forming neighborhoods include Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes and Vireo by Woodside Homes. Check builders’ websites for updates.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin amenities include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.