Ogden to release final condos for purchase

The Ogden, an iconic, 21-story, high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, is nearing sell-out with its final release of 40 condos set for early 2019.

The Cragin floor plan, model No. 2114, is part of The Ogden’s Premier Collection, which is part of the high-rise's final release of condominiums for sale. (The Ogden)

The Ogden, an iconic 21-story, high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, is nearing sellout with its final release of 40 condos set for early 2019.

As part of The Ogden’s Premiere Collection, 20 of the remaining condominiums are being enhanced via a multimillion-dollar investment in what is being described as “The Ogden 2.0” by Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, which acquired The Ogden in 2013 as DK Las Vegas through a partnership with Dune Real Estate Properties.

According to Vaknin, more than $3.6 million was spent to remodel the remaining condominiums at The Ogden with an additional $1.3 million to be spent in the coming weeks on just 20 select residences, an average of well over $65,000 in luxury upgrades per residence. That is in addition to a $2 million refresh of the lobby, common areas and amenities made in 2014 and 2015 to upgrade the community with enhanced amenities such as the Sky Deck, social lounge, fitness center and refreshed rooftop pool.

“Our most recent investment to enhance the community’s remaining condos was driven by strong 2018 sales of the most luxurious condos at The Ogden, demonstrating a shift in consumer preference and a sophistication of the marketplace,” Vaknin said. “That, coupled with the very recent interest rate drop due to market changes, makes now the perfect time to buy a home.”

According to Vaknin, sales across his company’s entire portfolio, including at The Ogden, demonstrated a real shift in what buyers were seeking starting in mid-2018.

“A few years ago, buyers were looking for value. Today, they are seeking larger, more luxurious homes. Thanks to the universal appeal of Las Vegas, new energy and vibrancy created by professional sports, home prices that are still affordable particularly in relation to California, interest rates that are historically low and continuing to drop, and in our case, the availability of expanded financing options, high-rise living is hotter than ever. And, to meet the increased demand for more luxurious residences, we have invested heavily to ensure our remaining homes meet buyer expectations.”

The Ogden, known for its spectacular views of downtown Las Vegas, the surrounding mountains, and to the south, the Strip, offers urban-style living in the heart of the city that, according to Vaknin and downtown stakeholders, has been reclaimed in recent years by locals as the city’s true center.

Within walking distance are more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightlife venues. Downtown is also home to major museums and attractions such as Downtown Container Park and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, each contributing to the vibrancy and energy of the area.

The Ogden boasts its own ground-floor retail offerings, including Rachel’s Kitchen, Flock &Fowl and Bombshell Beauty Lounge.

All Ogden residents enjoy the exceptional benefit of round-the-clock concierge service that takes care of errands, including dropping off and picking up residents’ dry cleaning, flower and gift ordering, making dinner reservations, and booking nightlife accommodations and show tickets. Other amenities include 24-hour security patrol, fitness center, rooftop pool and Sky Deck, social lounge and a calendar full of resident mixers, from cocktail and movie outings, to brunches and paint nights, all organized by a dedicated lifestyle director.

The Ogden is the first condominium community in Las Vegas since 2008 to obtain Fannie Mae Project Eligibility Review Service final approval, and it’s the only condo complex in Southern Nevada that offers all three financing options: Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs and Fannie Mae. According to Vaknin, financing makes all the difference for many for whom homeownership otherwise might not be a reality.

Upgraded floor plans that are part of the final release of condos for sale at The Ogden include a range of sizes and options.

The largest floor plan at 2,044 square feet is The Goodman, priced at $729,900 and offering four bedrooms with 2½ baths. The floor plan includes a den, two balconies offering Strip and downtown Las Vegas views and a spacious kitchen, featuring a window over the kitchen sink with a Strip view. The Goodman provides ample space to accommodate an in-home office, overnight guests and nonstop entertaining.

Priced at $594,900, the 1,847-square-feet Cragin features three bedrooms, two balconies and 2½ baths and a spacious kitchen. The guest bath offers dual sinks, and the master bath boasts a private water closet and a large walk-in closet.

The Gragson, also with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, comes in at 1,706 square feet and is priced starting at $469,900. The two-bedroom Marble floor plan is 1,333 square feet, priced at $387,900. And finally, a few other two-bedroom floor plans are also available.

All of these Premier Collection residences feature upgraded appointments, including luxury quartz countertops throughout the home, custom-designed kitchens with handcrafted cabinetry in kitchens and baths, 5-inch-wide Mohawk wood flooring and Samsung stainless steel appliances. The Cragin and The Goodman also have floor-to-ceiling windows for abundant natural light, pendant lighting in the kitchen and baths, blackout shades on all bedroom windows and sun shades on all living area windows.

For information on The Ogden, call 702-478-4700 or visit Ogdenlv.com. The Ogden on-site sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.