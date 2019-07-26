105°F
Olympia Cos. SH Charitable Foundation gives cash to local charities

July 26, 2019 - 3:02 pm
 

Proceeds from nearly $1.3 million raised at the 19th annual Governor’s Black-Tie Event, which was held in April, were distributed to nine local charities.

They are: Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada, Candlelighters, Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, Children’s Heart Foundation, Assistance League of Las Vegas, Opportunity Village, Andson, Discovery Children’s Museum and The Folded Flag Foundation.

Olympia Cos. SH Charitable Foundation (OCSHCF) hosted a celebratory pancake breakfast and pool party at the Southern Highlands’ Golf Club spa for nine of the charities to present the funds.

During the pancake breakfast and pool party, each charity received a commemorative check presented by Garry Goett, who is OCSHCF co-founder and CEO, chairman and president of Olympia Cos. In addition to a swim party, children attending on behalf of each charity also enjoyed poolside games, temporary tattoos and a photo booth.

Since 2001, Olympia Co. SH Charitable Foundation, (formerly Southern Highlands Charitable Foundation,) founded by Goett and Guy Inzalaco, has led the charge to improve the quality of life for women and children in Southern Nevada by donating monies from its various fundraising events and numerous philanthropic endeavors.

To date, OCSHCF has given over $20 million to local organizations.

