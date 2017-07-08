One Las Vegas high-rise sizzles this summer

Las Vegas residents are all too familiar with the hot temperatures that plague the city during the summer months, but at One Las Vegas, the twin, 20-story condominium towers on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard, residents have access to some of the coolest amenities around. While the community’s location makes it convenient to access the Strip and surrounding valley attractions, it also provides a private oasis, making residents feel as if they were vacationing at a four-star resort.

“When our future residents explore One Las Vegas for the first time, they are blown away by the long list of amenities we offer, because we truly took the time to consider the various areas and services we felt would be most desired by our homeowners,” said Stephanie Reese, director of sales at One Las Vegas. “Amenities often top the list for residents seeking a resort-like lifestyle created by our two-story, state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style pool with Martinique daybeds, cabanas and spacious spa, to name just a few. Yet there’s so much more at One Las Vegas, including guard-gated security, full-service concierge, on-site management, full-size climate controlled storage units and covered parking garage.”

Adjacent to SPLASH, the community’s gorgeous 24-hour pool, is SPARK, which features a fire pit, barbecue grills and summer kitchens, perfect for experienced and amateur cooks with a passion for entertaining others through their cuisine.

“We live in a city that never sleeps, so when the sun goes down, we offer our residents an array of amenities to keep the fun going into the evening hours. Our fire pit attracts many residents who enjoy sitting in oversized lounge chairs while sparking conversation with friends, family and neighbors. Nothing says summer like a little fire, alongside a refreshing pool to keep you cool,” Reese said.

Other popular amenities include TRANSFORM, the community’s two-story fitness center complete with free weights, TRX, yoga room, saunas and men’s and women’s locker rooms. One Las Vegas is home to many young professionals and business owners who appreciate CELEBRATE, an event hall complete with catering and serving kitchens; NETWORK, a multifunctional co-op working business center; and CONNECT, a conference room equipped with state-of-the-art AV technology.

For those looking for rest and relaxation, One Las Vegas offers TOUCH, dual private treatment rooms for massages and other spa remedies; FOCUS, a cozy library and reading room; and SHOW, a movie theater with oversized reclining seats.

Residents can even partake in some friendly competition with neighbors, friends and family at PLAY, an on-property sports lounge with billiards, table tennis table and a multigame arcade machine with more than 60 games; or SERVE, a lighted tennis court. For residents’ four-legged companions, there’s FETCH, which includes two dog parks, one with an agility course. Residents even have access to a year-round calendar of activities, orchestrated and hosted by Evelyn Connors, the community’s vibrant lifestyle director.

“We know that buying a home at One Las Vegas is about more than just finding the perfect floor plan. It’s a lifestyle change, so our events are designed to help residents meet neighbors and make friends who share their interests and lifestyle. Evelyn makes the transition to high-rise living easy, and she makes it fun,” Reese said.

Homes at One Las Vegas range from 831 to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering spectacular views of the mountains and the Strip. One-bedroom homes are priced from the mid $200,000s, two-bedroom homes from the high $200,000s and three-bedroom homes from the low $400,000s. The penthouse, offering 3,000 square feet of sweeping views, is priced at $1.1 million. One Las Vegas is also Veterans Affairs home loan-approved and offers 10 percent down mortgages.

One Las Vegas is close to I-15 and the 215 beltway and is just minutes from McCarran International Airport. Town Square, just a few blocks north of the property, provides one-stop shopping and scores of dining and entertainment options right in the neighborhood.

For more information, visit the One Las Vegas onsite sales center at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd. or call 702-405-9020. The sales center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Appointments are recommended.