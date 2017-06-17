One Las Vegas offers luxury amenities to residents

Splash is the oasis-inspired pool at One Las Vegas, which features Martinique Daybeds, cabanas and spa. It is one of a multitude of luxury amenities offered at the high-rise condominium community on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard. (One Las Vegas)

Affordable luxury living sounds like an oxymoron for many homebuyers on the market, but for residents at One Las Vegas, it’s a sweet reality. The twin 20-story towers located on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard provides access to the best the city has to offer.

“The lifestyle at One Las Vegas is undeniably one of the top reasons why so many make the community their home,” said Stephanie Reese, director of sales at One Las Vegas. “Amenities often top the list for residents seeking a resort-like lifestyle created by our two-story, state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style pool with Martinique daybeds, cabanas and spacious spa, to name just a few. Yet, there’s so much more at One Las Vegas, including guard-gated security, full-service concierge, on-site management, full-size, climate-controlled storage units and covered parking garage.”

Transform, the community’s two-story fitness center, is complete with free weights, TRX, yoga room, saunas and men’s and women’s locker rooms. With summer right a

Around the corner, residents enjoy cooling off in the community’s pool, Splash, and turning up the heat at Spark, which features a fire pit, barbecue grills and summer kitchens.

One Las Vegas is home to many young professionals and business owners who appreciate Celebrate, an event hall with catering and serving kitchens; Network, a multifunctional co-op working business center; and Connect, a conference room equipped with state-of-the-art AV technology.

For those looking for rest and relaxation, One Las Vegas offers Touch, private treatment rooms for massages and other spa remedies; Focus, a cozy library and reading room; and Show, a movie theater with oversized reclining seats.

Residents can partake in some friendly competition with neighbors, friends and family at Play, an on-property sports lounge with billiards, pingpong table and a multigame arcade machine with more than 60 games; or Serve, a lighted tennis court. For residents’ four-legged companions, there’s Fetch, which includes two dog parks, one with an agility course.

“Residents sing praises about our social activities and events hosted by Evelyn Connors, our energetic lifestyle director who oversees social programming. We know that buying a home at One Las Vegas is about more than just finding the perfect floor plan.

It’s a lifestyle change, so our events are designed to help residents meet neighbors and make friends who share their interests and lifestyle. Evelyn makes the transition to high-rise living easy, and she makes it fun!” Reese said.

Connors serves as a go-to source for new residents who want to learn more about program and community offerings. Her monthly events calendar for residents features activities, such as poolside luaus, wine nights and trivia game nights.

Homes at One Las Vegas range from 831 to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering views of the mountains and the Strip.

One-bedroom homes are priced from the mid-$200,000s; two-bedroom homes from the high $200,000s; and three-bedroom homes from the low $400,000s. The penthouse, offering 3,000 square feet of sweeping views, is priced at $1.1 million. One Las Vegas is also Veterans Affairs home loan approved and offers 15- and 30-year fixed mortgages, and 10 percent down mortgages.

One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway and minutes from McCarran International Airport. Town Square, a few blocks north of the property, provides one-stop shopping and scores of dining and entertainment options in the neighborhood.

For more information, visit the One Las Vegas onsite sales center at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd., or online at www.theonelv.com or call 702-405-9020. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.