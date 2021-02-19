One Las Vegas penthouse Residence No. 2022 the ultimate in luxury

From three private terraces and soaring ceilings to a gourmet kitchen and luxurious primary suite, penthouse No. 2022 embodies modern sophistication with the roominess of an expansive luxury home.

One Las Vegas offers a 20th-floor penthouse, Residence No. 2022, for $1,299,900. It measures 2,857 square feet of living space, three bedrooms plus home office, 3½ baths and a sprawling open floor plan with contemporary finishes. (One Las Vegas)

Rising 20 floors above South Las Vegas Boulevard is a rare gem among Las Vegas luxury penthouse condominium homes, and it’s ready for immediate occupancy.

From three expansive private terraces and soaring 10-foot ceilings to a gourmet kitchen and luxurious primary suite, the stylish One Las Vegas penthouse No. 2022 embodies modern sophistication with the warmth and roominess of an expansive luxury home — with stunning views to boot.

This bright and spacious 20th floor penthouse features 2,857 square feet of living space, three bedrooms plus home office, 3½ baths and a sprawling open floor plan with contemporary finishes at every turn. Recently upgraded, penthouse No. 2022 features new custom kitchens and baths; Samsung Smart Appliances; Daltile polished quartz countertops; large format porcelain tile flooring and wet bar with wine fridge, making this “sky-high home” ideal for discerning buyers.

The inviting openness of the spacious living area is enriched by an abundant of windows and three extraordinary private terraces blending indoor and outdoor living accessed from an expansive great room, sumptuous primary bedroom with en suite spa-style bathroom. A wealth of natural light accentuates the beauty of porcelain tile floors that have the look and feel of hardwood.

This ultimate penthouse experience features a newly renovated open gourmet kitchen with an abundance of preparation space and separate adjacent dining area, making entertainment easy. The chef’s dream kitchen includes Daltile polished quartz countertops, modern tile backsplash, new modern cabinets, wet bar/wine fridge and Samsung Smart Appliances.

Nothing says luxury like a lavish primary bedroom while unwinding in an intimate seating area or enjoying morning coffee on the private balcony. The spa-like primary bath is perfect for relishing private moments in the large soaking tub or lingering in the generous glass-enclosed shower. A second en suite bedroom is a perfect guest or extended family bedroom. A third en suite bedroom, also works as a game or craft room, while the den is ideally situated for a fully functioning home office.

For the ultimate in convenience, the location doesn’t get any better than One Las Vegas’ coveted South Las Vegas Boulevard address, just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, McCarran International Airport and shopping at nearby Town Square. For running quick errands or a lazy Sunday brunch, the neighborhood offers casual restaurants and shops to meet your everyday needs. Best of all, One Las Vegas is minutes from the excitement of Allegiant Stadium, home to the NFL Las Vegas Raiders, and T-Mobile Arena, home to the NHL Vegas Golden Knights. One Las Vegas is close to I-15 and the 215 Beltway, making it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere.

As a resident of One Las Vegas, you’ll experience a life full of unparalleled luxury services including 24-hour full-service concierge and on-site dry cleaning; two-story, state-of-the-art fitness center; resort pool; tennis court; movie theater; massage rooms; dog parks; and sports lounge.

One Las Vegas Penthouse No. 2022 is priced at $1,299,900. Sales Center open by appointment. For more information, contact condominium specialist Traci Martin at 702-405-9020.