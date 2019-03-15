One Las Vegas residence is luxury home in the Sky

Penthouse Residence No. 1922 at One Las Vegas is a 19th floor masterpiece that checks off all the boxes for your new luxury home. (One Las Vegas)

Whether you’re a Raiders fan, aspiring chef, entertainment lover or an empty nester looking to right-size your life, Penthouse Residence No. 1922 at One Las Vegas is a 19th-floor masterpiece that checks off all the boxes for your new luxury home.

This three-bedroom, 3½-bath, plus den, 2,857 square-foot ranch home in the sky has an open floor plan that welcomes you with a generous, flexible great room space. It’s perfect for entertaining or enjoying some precious downtime. Stock the wet bar with your favorite beverages and open the terrace doors to breathtaking panoramic vistas of the valley and the mountains of Red Rock Canyon. The full-size dining area also offers terrace access and stunning evening skyline views.

The meticulously custom-designed kitchen is complete with custom cabinet finishes, smart Samsung touch screen, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, a waterfall island, butler’s pantry and cozy breakfast bar. There’s plenty of room to experiment with new recipes or to simply gather with friends and family.

With its own fireplace and private balcony, the master suite is a true retreat with plenty of room to create a lounging or sitting area. Or, you can wind down in the master bath’s large stand-alone soaking tub, which also has custom cabinet finishes, quartz counters, a shower with a frameless enclosure and a generous custom walk-in master closet built with an uncompromised attention to storage detail.

Guests can choose between a roomy second bedroom suite with its own balcony or another spacious room; both have their own dedicated bathrooms. This penthouse also offers a flexible bonus room for a den, office, media center or quiet getaway to enjoy a book or watch your favorite show.

One Las Vegas delivers the best luxury on-site services and amenities of any high-rise property in the Las Vegas Valley, including a two-story, state-of-the-art fitness center; 24-hour, full-service concierge; resort-style pool with cabanas and gas grills; two dog parks; tennis court; a conference room; library; movie theater; massage room; sports lounge with billiards; TV and sitting area; and on-site dry cleaning.

Homeowners enjoy easy access to all of the Entertainment Capital of the World’s biggest attractions. The community is on the south Strip, minutes from the Raiders stadium, T-Mobile Arena, and world-class shopping on the Strip and nearby Town Square — and you will be at McCarran International Airport in eight minutes.

The residence is offered at $1,099,900 and, for a limited time, buyers can enjoy up to two years of pre-paid homeowners association fees if they close within 60 days with an approved lender. For more information, contact condominium specialists Renee Moses or Traci Martin at 702-405-9020.