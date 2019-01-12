One Las Vegas rings in 2019

One Las Vegas, the twin 20-story condominium towers on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard welcomes the new year with an unveiling of the luxurious and chic White Throne Mountain model.

One Las Vegas, the twin 20-story condominium towers on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard welcomes the new year with an unveiling of the White Throne Mountain model. Spanning 2,857 square feet with three bedrooms, den and 3½ baths, the Lee Bryan-designed model is the largest floor plan at One Las Vegas and is as expansive as many single-family homes. It comes standard with three oversized balconies, featuring 180-degree views. Priced at $1,099,900, the model, along with three others, are open daily for viewing and today from noon to 5 p.m.

As many of One Las Vegas’ luxury residences, the White Throne Mountain model features 10-foot ceilings and large balconies averaging more than 200 square feet. Many homes feature a variety of high-end upgrades, including hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, new custom cabinets, gourmet chef-inspired kitchens with butler’s pantry and Samsung Smart refrigerators, waterfall islands, custom master bedroom closets and frameless glass showers with standalone soaking tubs in master suites. Abundant windows allow residents to maximize the daylight.

“The White Throne Mountain floor plan includes master suites and oversized walk-in closets that easily rival those in any suburban home,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company, in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners, purchased One Las Vegas in 2013 as DK Las Vegas. “For homeowners seeking a large residence without the upkeep of a traditional single-family home and several luxury amenities that enhance quality of life, high-rise living is a great option. Becoming a homeowner at One Las Vegas is more than just owning the keys to your dream home; it’s the total package that includes exclusive resident amenities, a social network created by like-minded neighbors and a resort-inspired lifestyle.”

Popular amenities include Transform, the community’s two-story fitness center, which is complete with free weights, TRX, yoga room, saunas and men’s and women’s locker rooms. One Las Vegas is home to many young professionals and business owners who appreciate Celebrate, an event hall complete with catering and serving kitchens; Network, a multifunctional co-op working business center; and Connect, a conference room equipped with state-of-the-art AV technology. Splash, the community’s 24-hour pool, features Martinique daybeds, cabanas and spacious spa. Nearby is Spark, which features a fire pit, barbecue grills and open-air kitchens. Other amenities include an on-property sports lounge with billiards, Ping-Pong table and a multigame arcade; lighted tennis court; and two dog parks, one with an agility course. Residents even have access to a year-round calendar of activities, orchestrated and hosted by Evelyn Connors, the community’s engaging lifestyle director.

One Las Vegas homes range from 1,344 square feet to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering views of the mountains and the Strip. Two-bedroom homes are priced from the mid $300,000s and three-bedroom homes are priced from the high $400,000s.

One Las Vegas is Fannie Mae-approved offering financing options as low as 3 percent down for eligible first-time homebuyers and is only the second condominium community in Las Vegas since 2008 to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (Project Eligibility Review Service) final project approval. One Las Vegas also offers buyers Veterans Affairs-guaranteed mortgages in addition to traditional 15- and 30-year financing options.

One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway, McCarran International Airport, T-Mobile Arena and the under-construction NFL Raiders Stadium.

Town Square, a few blocks north of the property, provides one-stop shopping and dining and entertainment options in the neighborhood.

For more information, call 702-405-9020 or visit the One Las Vegas on-site sales center at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd., or online at theonelv.com. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.