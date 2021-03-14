One Las Vegas to hold Special Spring Sellout March 20-21

For a limited time, One Las Vegas buyers can take advantage of Special Spring Sellout event incentives, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 21 from noon to 4 p.m.

One Las Vegas Las Vegas Boulevard high-rise, One Las Vegas, has fewer than 20 condos remaining for purchase. It will hold a Special Spring Sellout that will offer incentives March 20-21.

One Las Vegas, the iconic two-tower, 21-story high rise luxury condominium community on South Las Vegas Boulevard as fewer than 20 condos remaining for purchase.

According to Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company owns One Las Vegas and Juhl in downtown Las Vegas, all of One Las Vegas’ remaining residences are move-in-ready with gorgeous finishes to meet the growing demand for luxury high-rise living.

The remaining condos are two- and three-bedroom homes, which range from 1,344 square feet to 2,857 square feet, all with access to One Las Vegas’ plentiful resort amenities, and priced from $399,900 to more than $1 million.

“With interest rates at an all-time low, combined with a strong and stable real estate market, now is the best and smartest time to buy in Las Vegas,” Vaknin said. “At One Las Vegas, we are seeing an increase of buyers who are relocating to Las Vegas to take advantage of their ability to work remotely from their hometown of choice and to escape higher-priced areas like California and New York. We’re also witnessing, among all age groups, a desire to purchase second homes that serve as safe environments for vacationing, as well as Southern Nevada locals who are opting to leave the ongoing upkeep of single-family homes in place of maintenance-free condo living.”

RSVP for your private appointment at info@theonelv.com or call 702-660-0150. One Las Vegas is Fannie Mae-, Federal Housing Administration- and Veterans Affairs-approved, giving buyers a plethora of financing options.

Known for its coveted South Las Vegas Boulevard address, luxury living, spaciousness and spectacular views of the surrounding mountains and the Strip, One Las Vegas’ open floor plans feature wide expanses of glass, 10-foot soaring ceilings, oversized private balconies, gourmet kitchens and large en suite primary bedrooms. Some residences include en suite guest rooms and dens. Upgraded finishes and details throughout include hardwood and porcelain floors, granite and quartz countertops and smart appliances.

Within minutes of One Las Vegas is not only the excitement of the Strip, but also Town Center, offering shopping, dining and entertainment. Best of all, One Las Vegas is centrally located for easy access to Las Vegas’ pro sporting events including Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. For the ultimate in convenience, One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and just minutes from McCarran International Airport.

All One Las Vegas residents experience a life full of unparalleled luxury amenities including 24-hour full-service concierge and on-site dry cleaning, a two-story state-of-the-art fitness center, resort pool and spa, tennis court, movie theater, massage rooms, dog parks and sports lounge.

One Las Vegas is at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd. To make an appointment or for more information on One Las Vegas call 702-660-0150 or email the condominium specialist Traci Martin at Traci@onelasvegas.com