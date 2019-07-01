One Las Vegas welcomes summer

In the famous words of rap artist, Nelly, “it’s getting hot in here!”

One Las Vegas features a 24-hour oasis-inspired pool with daybeds, cabanas and spacious spa. (One Las Vegas)

For residents at One Las Vegas, the twin 20-story condominium towers on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard, summertime temperatures mean more reason to enjoy The One Club, some of the coolest amenities around and exclusively for residents.

While the community’s location makes it convenient to access the Strip and surrounding summer valley attractions, it also provides a private oasis, making residents feel as if they were vacationing at a four-star resort.

“When our future residents explore One Las Vegas for the first time, they are blown away by the long list of amenities we offer through The One Club, because we truly took the time to consider the perks most desired by our homeowners,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company acquired One Las Vegas in 2013 as DK Las Vegas through a partnership with Dune Real Estate Properties and, today, has Northcap providing management and sales for the portfolio. “Through our research, we know that amenities top the list for residents seeking a resort-like lifestyle and that’s exactly what The One Club aims to do. We offer a state-of-the-art fitness center to help you maintain that summer bod and a picturesque pool with Martinique daybeds, cabanas and spacious spa, to name just a few. Yet there’s so much more at One Las Vegas, including guard-gated security, full-service concierge, on-site management, full-size climate-controlled storage units and covered parking garage.”

Adjacent to Splash, the community’s 24-hour pool is Spark, which features a fire pit, barbecue grills and summer kitchens, perfect for experienced and amateur cooks. When the sun goes down, the fire pit attracts many residents who enjoy sitting in oversized lounge chairs, sparking conversation with friends, family and neighbors.

Other popular amenities include Transform, the community’s two-story fitness center, which is complete with free weights, TRX, yoga room and men’s and women’s locker rooms with saunas.

One Las Vegas is home to many young professionals and business owners who appreciate Celebrate, an event hall complete with catering and serving kitchen and Network, a multifunctional co-op working business center and Connect, a conference room equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology.

For those looking for rest and relaxation, One Las Vegas offers Touch, dual private treatment rooms for massages and other spa remedies; Focus, a cozy library and reading room; and Show, a movie theater with oversized reclining seats.

Play is a sports lounge with billiards, pingpong table and a multigame arcade machine with more than 60 games. Serve is a lighted tennis court. For residents’ four-legged companions, there’s Fetch, which includes two dog parks, one with an agility course.

Residents have access to a year-round calendar of activities, orchestrated and hosted by Evelyn Connors, the community’s vibrant lifestyle director.

One Las Vegas homes range from 1,344 square feet to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering views of the mountains and the Strip.

Two-bedroom homes are priced from the mid $300,000s and three-bedroom homes are priced from the high $400,000s.

One Las Vegas received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing options as low as 3 percent down for eligible first-time homebuyers and is only the second condominium community in Las Vegas since 2008 to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (Project Eligibility Review Service) final project approval.

One Las Vegas offers buyers Veterans Affairs-guaranteed mortgages in addition to traditional 15- and 30-year financing options.

For more information, call 702-405-9020 or visit the One Las Vegas on-site sales center at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd.; or online at theonelv.com. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.