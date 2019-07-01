90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

One Las Vegas welcomes summer

Sponsored Content
July 1, 2019 - 8:59 am
 

In the famous words of rap artist, Nelly, “it’s getting hot in here!”

For residents at One Las Vegas, the twin 20-story condominium towers on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard, summertime temperatures mean more reason to enjoy The One Club, some of the coolest amenities around and exclusively for residents.

While the community’s location makes it convenient to access the Strip and surrounding summer valley attractions, it also provides a private oasis, making residents feel as if they were vacationing at a four-star resort.

“When our future residents explore One Las Vegas for the first time, they are blown away by the long list of amenities we offer through The One Club, because we truly took the time to consider the perks most desired by our homeowners,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company acquired One Las Vegas in 2013 as DK Las Vegas through a partnership with Dune Real Estate Properties and, today, has Northcap providing management and sales for the portfolio. “Through our research, we know that amenities top the list for residents seeking a resort-like lifestyle and that’s exactly what The One Club aims to do. We offer a state-of-the-art fitness center to help you maintain that summer bod and a picturesque pool with Martinique daybeds, cabanas and spacious spa, to name just a few. Yet there’s so much more at One Las Vegas, including guard-gated security, full-service concierge, on-site management, full-size climate-controlled storage units and covered parking garage.”

Adjacent to Splash, the community’s 24-hour pool is Spark, which features a fire pit, barbecue grills and summer kitchens, perfect for experienced and amateur cooks. When the sun goes down, the fire pit attracts many residents who enjoy sitting in oversized lounge chairs, sparking conversation with friends, family and neighbors.

Other popular amenities include Transform, the community’s two-story fitness center, which is complete with free weights, TRX, yoga room and men’s and women’s locker rooms with saunas.

One Las Vegas is home to many young professionals and business owners who appreciate Celebrate, an event hall complete with catering and serving kitchen and Network, a multifunctional co-op working business center and Connect, a conference room equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology.

For those looking for rest and relaxation, One Las Vegas offers Touch, dual private treatment rooms for massages and other spa remedies; Focus, a cozy library and reading room; and Show, a movie theater with oversized reclining seats.

Play is a sports lounge with billiards, pingpong table and a multigame arcade machine with more than 60 games. Serve is a lighted tennis court. For residents’ four-legged companions, there’s Fetch, which includes two dog parks, one with an agility course.

Residents have access to a year-round calendar of activities, orchestrated and hosted by Evelyn Connors, the community’s vibrant lifestyle director.

One Las Vegas homes range from 1,344 square feet to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering views of the mountains and the Strip.

Two-bedroom homes are priced from the mid $300,000s and three-bedroom homes are priced from the high $400,000s.

One Las Vegas received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing options as low as 3 percent down for eligible first-time homebuyers and is only the second condominium community in Las Vegas since 2008 to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (Project Eligibility Review Service) final project approval.

One Las Vegas offers buyers Veterans Affairs-guaranteed mortgages in addition to traditional 15- and 30-year financing options.

For more information, call 702-405-9020 or visit the One Las Vegas on-site sales center at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd.; or online at theonelv.com. The sales center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings
Americana Holdings expands California presence
Sponsored Content

This week Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, worked with three other Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise members to acquire Tarbell, Realtors, which operated 20 offices in Southern California.

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with more than ...
Summerlin to host Fourth of July parade
Sponsored Content

The entire Las Vegas Valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

Strada 2.0 offers the next generation of the Strada collection by Pardee Homes in Inspirada Sho ...
Pardee updates its designs at Strada 2.0 in Inspirada
Sponsored Content

Four brand-new floor plans, each with unique indoor/outdoor living features, are now available at Pardee Homes’ innovative Strada 2.0 neighborhood in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community.

This 4,128-square-foot home is on the market for $1.2 million. (Tonya Harvey Real Estate Millions)
Mount Charleston retreat has the views — VIDEO
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

Louis Castle, a Las Vegas video game designer, and his family have spent two decades escaping to their A-frame chalet with panoramic views of the Spring Mountains, spacious decks, fireplace and a wraparound bar in the great room.

The Juhl in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, March 24, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
Juhl announces new Artist in Residence, Okeeba Jubalo
Sponsored Content

Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic, has announced its next featured artist of its Artist in Residence program, now in its sixth installment. Atlanta-based community leader, painter and entrepreneur Okeeba Jubalo, will live and work at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas from June 29-Aug. 6.

Pardee Homes Justin Zaricki, left, and Freddy Gonzales in the newly remodeled kitchen at Living ...
Pardee leads renovation of Living Grace Home in Henderson
Sponsored Content

This past spring, Pardee Homes helped make a long overdue update a reality for Living Grace Home, a safe haven for homeless young women who are expectant and new mothers.

Residents of Summerlin enjoy year-round cooler temperatures and a greater variety of naturally ...
Summerlin is cooler, literally
Sponsored Content

It’s a fact. The temperature in Summerlin is cooler than most other parts of the valley. That, according to Todd Lericos, meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Las Vegas, on average, the temperature drops 3.57 degrees for every 1,000-foot increase in elevation. Because the elevation of Summerlin is about 3,500 feet above sea level — with areas of the community topping out at more than 4,400 feet — the community enjoys cooler temperatures year-round as compared to other parts of the valley, particularly the east side, where the elevation averages between 1,500 feet and 2,000 feet above sea level.

Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers is a Summerlin community featuring a variety of home designs, luxur ...
Toll Brothers’ Mesa Ridge offers luxury features
Sponsored Content

Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers is a master-planned community featuring a variety of home designs, luxury appointments and resort-style amenities.

Carina Pointe is the only single-story community in Valley Vista, a new master-planned communit ...
D.R. Horton opens new community in North Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

You know that feeling you get looking up at the night sky and believing anything is possible? That’s the feeling at Valley Vista. Wide open. Brand new.