Online voting for Best of Summerlin begins

As summer approaches, two Summerlin traditions return to the master-planned community: the 2022 Summerlin Photo Competition; and the 2022 Best of Summerlin online vote to name all the places, people and things people love about this award-winning community that spans the valley’s western rim.

This photo of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area by Michael Rogers was one of many winners in the 2021 Summerlin Photo Competition. The 2022 Summerlin Photography Competition is open to professional and amateur photographers ages 18 and older with photo submissions accepted from June 1 through Aug. 31. (Michael Rogers/Summerlin)

Summerlin Summerlin’s trail system is frequently voted best community amenity in Summerlin’s annual Best of Summerlin online vote. The 2022 Best of Summerlin campaign kicks off this summer.

2022 Summerlin Photo Competition

The 2022 Summerlin Photography Competition is open to professional and amateur photographers ages 18 and older with photo submissions accepted from June 1 through Aug. 31 at bit.ly/2022PhotographyCompetition. Summerlin residency is not a requirement to participate.

“Last year, we received hundreds of submissions, all reflective of Summerlin’s man-made and natural beauty — evident in everything from our streetscapes, architecture and, of course, the gorgeous Red Rock Canyon that frames our community,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “We love to see all the captivating aspects of Summerlin as shown through the lenses of photographers far and wide.”

Winners will be announced and featured at the 2022 Summerlin Festival of Arts, Oct. 8-9, at Downtown Summerlin. Winning photos also may be displayed at Downtown Summerlin throughout the year and will be used on Summerlin social media channels with credit given to photographers. A complete set of rules for the 2022 Summerlin Photography Competition can be found at summerlin.com/privacy-policy.

Photographers are invited to submit photos in three categories: architecture, man-made landscapes and natural landscapes within and immediately adjacent to the community. To qualify, architectural and man-made landscapes as subject matter must be located within Summerlin; natural landscapes must be located in Summerlin or within the adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conversation Area/Spring Mountain area. For a Summerlin boundary map, check summerlin.com.

Photos will be juried by a team of professional photographers. Winners will receive a Downtown Summerlin gift card valued at $250 and a professionally framed, gallery-quality print of their winning photo(s) that will be displayed at the Festival of Arts.

Best of Summerlin 2022

Via an online vote, community residents and the general public can nominate and vote for their favorite places, doctors, restaurants, events and more from 20 different categories. Nominations are accepted from June 1-24 at bit.ly/2022BestOfSummerlinNominations, and voting runs from July 1-22, with winners announced in early August.

“This competition allows us to showcase and celebrate the venues, facilities, restaurants and other popular places and amenities that make Summerlin such a great place to live,” Bisterfeldt said. “The Best of Summerlin competition is especially meaningful because it’s the voting public who decides the winners. And winners are proud to showcase their Best of Summerlin designation all yearlong.”

While Southern Nevada residents can nominate any local businesses of choice, only businesses located in Summerlin can be finalists. Look for the Best of Summerlin logo proudly displayed at your favorite community spot.

Categories include everything from the Best Park, Best School Spirit, Best Locally-Owned Dining Spot, Best Place to Buy Some Bling and many more. For a complete list of categories and 2021 winners, visit Best of Summerlin – Summerlin | Be Part of Something Beautiful, summerlin.com/best-of-summerlin.

Now, in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 300 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 110 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts.