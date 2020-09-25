Opportunity Knocks at Pardee’s Evolve town home community

Opportunity is knocking at the Pardee Homes Evolve town home community in southwest Las Vegas where three fully furnished model homes are available for immediate move-in. Other upgraded Evolve town homes are also offered during Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event that ends Oct. 18.

The Plan Two model in Pardee’s gated Evolve town home community is fully furnished, landscaped and ready for move-in during Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event. (Pardee Homes)

Opportunity is knocking at the Pardee Homes Evolve town home community in southwest Las Vegas where three fully furnished model homes are available for immediate move-in. Other upgraded Evolve town homes also are offered during Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event that ends Oct. 18.

“Today’s low interest rates combined with year-end savings make this the right time to take advantage of limited-time incentives on designer-decorated and landscaped model homes, in addition to other move-in-ready homes in popular Pardee neighborhoods,” said Pardee Division President Klif Andrews said.

Featuring natural light, views and outdoor access for social and family spaces, the designer-furnished Evolve Plan One model is a stylish, space-efficient and tech-savvy town home with two bedrooms and 2½ baths in approximately 1,599 square feet of well-designed living space. It is priced at approximately $353,888.

Blending modern flair with maximized spaces, the Plan Two model utilizes two-story volume and feature windows to dramatize this cool and contemporary town home that includes approximately 1,768 square feet of living space. With three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage, the furnished model home is priced at approximately $417,100.

With an innovative, open floor plan, the Evolve Plan Three model features outdoor access and designer-appointed indoor open spaces that include three bedrooms and 2½ baths in approximately 1,923 square feet of living space. A side entrance enhances separation from the two-car garage where a second entry serves owners. It is priced at approximately $412,612.

Evolve town homes are built with HomeSmart as well as Pardee’s award-winning LivingSmart energy-saving features. Close to lots of places to play, eat, workout or hangout in southwest Las Vegas, the gated community includes a private dog park and resort-inspired swimming pool exclusively for residents and their guests.

The Opportunity Knocks event features several other move-in-ready homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including designer-furnished model homes on some of the most desirable homesites with extra yard space, and often with city or mountain views.

For information about these move-in-ready homes and Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event, call 702-374-0434 or visit pardeehomes.com.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada since 1952. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.