95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Provided Content

Opportunity Knocks at Pardee’s Evolve town home community

Provided Content
September 25, 2020 - 12:41 pm
 

Opportunity is knocking at the Pardee Homes Evolve town home community in southwest Las Vegas where three fully furnished model homes are available for immediate move-in. Other upgraded Evolve town homes also are offered during Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event that ends Oct. 18.

“Today’s low interest rates combined with year-end savings make this the right time to take advantage of limited-time incentives on designer-decorated and landscaped model homes, in addition to other move-in-ready homes in popular Pardee neighborhoods,” said Pardee Division President Klif Andrews said.

Featuring natural light, views and outdoor access for social and family spaces, the designer-furnished Evolve Plan One model is a stylish, space-efficient and tech-savvy town home with two bedrooms and 2½ baths in approximately 1,599 square feet of well-designed living space. It is priced at approximately $353,888.

Blending modern flair with maximized spaces, the Plan Two model utilizes two-story volume and feature windows to dramatize this cool and contemporary town home that includes approximately 1,768 square feet of living space. With three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage, the furnished model home is priced at approximately $417,100.

With an innovative, open floor plan, the Evolve Plan Three model features outdoor access and designer-appointed indoor open spaces that include three bedrooms and 2½ baths in approximately 1,923 square feet of living space. A side entrance enhances separation from the two-car garage where a second entry serves owners. It is priced at approximately $412,612.

Evolve town homes are built with HomeSmart as well as Pardee’s award-winning LivingSmart energy-saving features. Close to lots of places to play, eat, workout or hangout in southwest Las Vegas, the gated community includes a private dog park and resort-inspired swimming pool exclusively for residents and their guests.

The Opportunity Knocks event features several other move-in-ready homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including designer-furnished model homes on some of the most desirable homesites with extra yard space, and often with city or mountain views.

For information about these move-in-ready homes and Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event, call 702-374-0434 or visit pardeehomes.com.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada since 1952. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

MOST READ
1
Casinos to be fined $435K for violating policies, COVID health regulations
Casinos to be fined $435K for violating policies, COVID health regulations
2
Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at Northern Nevada casino
Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at Northern Nevada casino
3
$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
4
CCSD not considering return to classrooms in October
CCSD not considering return to classrooms in October
5
Longtime casino insider Sean Higgins dies
Longtime casino insider Sean Higgins dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Union Trails town homes in Henderson by Beazer Homes will hold a grand opening event Sept. 26-2 ...
Beazer showcases Union Trail town homes in Henderson
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase a collection of new single-family town homes at its popular Union Trails community in the foothills of Henderson Sept. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Affordably priced from the $250,000s, Union Trails offers spacious, low-maintenance, two- and three-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms, each built with the high-caliber design and construction standards Beazer is known for.

For the 28th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the S ...
Shriners Hospitals returns to TPC Summerlin; no live fans this year
Provided Content

As the home of an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 28th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open unfolds at TPC Summerlin. While spectators will not be allowed, all the action can be viewed on the Golf Channel daily from 5-8 p.m., Oct. 8-11.

Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village features a stunning example of how retractable ...
Summerlin builders offer indoor/outdoor living features
Provided Content

Bringing the comforts of indoor living to the outdoors is going to a new level, and nowhere is that more true than the master-planned community of Summerlin with a plethora of homes from the nation’s leading homebuilders. In fact, design standards in Summerlin encourage generous use of indoor/outdoor features like covered courtyards, loggias, expansive balconies, backyards of all sizes and homes with sliders that disappear to create a seamless transition from inside to outside.

Spiderman will be one of the community superheroes supporting kids with cancer during the Candl ...
Candlelighters Superhero 5K goes virtual Sept. 19-25
Provided Content

Despite the pandemic, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is still holding its annual Superhero 5K. The needs of families affected by cancer are greater than ever, and the longtime event is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. As a result, Candlelighters adapted it to be virtual in consideration of the safety of participants, staff and volunteers.

With interior designs and decor by celebrity designer Bobby Berk, the award-winning Nova Ridge ...
Pardee offers move-in-ready model homes
Provided Content

Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event presents a rare opportunity to purchase move-in-ready model homes in choice locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, complete with designer-furnished interiors and professionally landscaped yards, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

Belmont Park by Beazer Homes will open this weekend in southeast Henderson. Prices start from t ...
Beazer opens Belmont Park in Henderson
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase a collection of new single-family homes at its Belmont Park community in southeast Henderson on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Belmont Park is nearly sold out and final homesites are now selling. Starting from the $340,000s, Belmont Park offers spacious, easy maintenance one- and two-story floor plans on generous homesites, built with the high-caliber design and construction standards.

Woodside Homes will showcase three new home models in its new Skye Canyon neighborhood, Ridgevi ...
Skye Canyon grand opening events go virtual
Provided Content

Prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new home models at its first ever virtual community grand opening event. Get a first look at Ridgeview by Woodside Homes by touring online or scheduling a private, socially distanced, in-person model visit.

Solaris by Beazer Homes in Indian Springs will hold a grand opening event on Sept. 12, from 11 ...
Beazer to host grand opening in Indian Springs
Provided Content

Beazer Homes plans to host a grand opening event for its newest community, Solaris, on Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The community is 45 minutes northwest of Las Vegas in Indian Springs at the intersection of East Boulder Lane and MacFarland Avenue near Creech Air Force Base.