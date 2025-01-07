Opulence, beauty at Rimrock at The Ridges

The home at 23 Quiet Moon is a luxurious four-bedroom, five-bath ranch estate nestled in Rimrock at The Ridges, a prestigious double guard-gated community in Summerlin.

The home at 23 Quiet Moon in The Ridges in Summerlin has listed for $5,895,000 through Julian Crider, Douglas Elliman. (Rooted Elements/Douglas Elliman)

This stunning home boasts breathtaking mountain views, lush landscaping and a spacious 6,235-square-foot layout.

This home offers a plethora of amenities for both indoor and outdoor living.

Inside is a great room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a media center, wet bar, family room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.

The primary suite is a true retreat, featuring a sitting room, two custom walk-in closets and a spa-like bath.

Outside, the property boasts a private courtyard, a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen, pool and hot tub, and multiple fire pits. This home offers the ultimate in comfort and luxury.

