Opulence, beauty at Rimrock at The Ridges

The home at 23 Quiet Moon in The Ridges in Summerlin has listed for $5,895,000 through Julian C ...
The home at 23 Quiet Moon in The Ridges in Summerlin has listed for $5,895,000 through Julian Crider, Douglas Elliman. (Rooted Elements/Douglas Elliman)
2024 was another successful year of milestone development for Summerlin, including the opening ...
Summerlin 2024 year in review
This artist's rendering shows what the Tower One at Cormont at Deer Valley East Village, a Utah ...
Deer Valley ski resort offers luxury condos
Cadence celebrates decade of growth, community
Summerlin Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin, Dec. 26-Jan. 15 with two drop-off spo ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
January 7, 2025 - 9:11 am
 

The home at 23 Quiet Moon is a luxurious four-bedroom, five-bath ranch estate nestled in Rimrock at The Ridges, a prestigious double guard-gated community in Summerlin.

This stunning home boasts breathtaking mountain views, lush landscaping and a spacious 6,235-square-foot layout.

This home offers a plethora of amenities for both indoor and outdoor living.

Inside is a great room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a media center, wet bar, family room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.

The primary suite is a true retreat, featuring a sitting room, two custom walk-in closets and a spa-like bath.

Outside, the property boasts a private courtyard, a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen, pool and hot tub, and multiple fire pits. This home offers the ultimate in comfort and luxury.

The home is listed for $5,895,000 through Julian Crider, Douglas Elliman.

Now, entering its 35th year of development, Summerlin continued its decades-long trajectory in 2024, capping off another year of milestone development.

Cormont at Deer Valley East Village, a luxury mountainside condominium community developed by REEF, has launched the sale of Tower One, offering 48 exclusive residences.

Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street is Aria Crossing. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer opens Aria Crossing in Cadence
Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street, Aria Crossing will hold its grand opening event Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature model tours of the new homes, food trucks and music.

Headlining Downtown Summerlin’s holiday celebration is the community’s popular holiday para ...
Downtown Summerlin is valley’s holiday headquarters
The parade’s final night is tonight — Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. Sponsored this year by InTouch Credit Union, the parade is free and open to the public.

Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. (Tri Pointe Homes)
Tri Pointe Homes opens Edgewood in Summerlin
The newest neighborhood to open in the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin is Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes.

This artist's rendering shows the Sycamore floor plan in the Melody collection offered in Taylo ...
Taylor Morrison unveils Opus at Cadence
Taylor Morrison’s Opus neighborhood at Cadence features modern homes that exude both comfort and adaptability. Comprising two collections, Melody and Harmony, homes inside Opus are priced from the mid-$400,000s, offering living spaces between 1,856 square feet and 2,779 square feet.

With multigenerational living growing in popularity, larger homes with guest or in-law suites a ...
Summerlin offers multigenerational living home designs
With multigenerational living growing in popularity — adult kids returning home, and aging-in-place a growing preference for many older adults — larger homes with guest or in-law suites and first-floor primary suites top the must-have list of features for many homebuyers.

BHHS sponsors Las Vegas Great Santa Run
Packet pickups will take place from Dec. 4-6, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties Summerlin and St. Rose office locations. The Summerlin office will add an extra dose of holiday spirit by offering complimentary hot cocoa to participants. Guests at both offices will enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere, complete with Christmas music and decorations as they collect their materials.

