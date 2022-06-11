106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

Oscar De La Hoya pays $14.6 for Henderson home

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
June 10, 2022 - 5:59 pm
 
This artist's rendering shows a Blue Heron home under construction in MacDonald Highlands. Form ...
This artist's rendering shows a Blue Heron home under construction in MacDonald Highlands. Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya bought it in May for $14.6 million. It is expected to be completed next year. (Blue Heron)
The home will have that signature Blue Heron modern look with indoor and outdoor spaces. The ma ...
The home will have that signature Blue Heron modern look with indoor and outdoor spaces. The master bedroom features panoramic views of the Strip and mountains. (Blue Heron)
The 8,051-square-foot home is under construction in the luxury Henderson hillside community of ...
The 8,051-square-foot home is under construction in the luxury Henderson hillside community of MacDonald Highlands. (Blue Heron)
This artist's rendering shows the game room and its view of the Strip. (Blue Heron)
This artist's rendering shows the game room and its view of the Strip. (Blue Heron)
The kitchen will have Blue Heron's trademark modern design. (Blue Heron)
The kitchen will have Blue Heron's trademark modern design. (Blue Heron)
The formal dining room will be adjacent to the kitchen. The home will be fully furnished from a ...
The formal dining room will be adjacent to the kitchen. The home will be fully furnished from a Blue Heron furniture collection when completed next spring. (Blue Heron)
The home Blue Heron is building is in a double-gated community within the MacDonald Highlands l ...
The home Blue Heron is building is in a double-gated community within the MacDonald Highlands luxury master-planned community within Henderson. It will feature a large motor court. (Blue Heron)
The home will have views of the Strip. (Blue Heron)
The home will have views of the Strip. (Blue Heron)
Blue Heron's signature water features will be throughout the home. (Blue Heron)
Blue Heron's signature water features will be throughout the home. (Blue Heron)
The master's retreat will be located in its own wing. (Blue Heron)
The master's retreat will be located in its own wing. (Blue Heron)
The artist's rendering shows the modern design of what the master's retreat will look like. (Bl ...
The artist's rendering shows the modern design of what the master's retreat will look like. (Blue Heron)
The front entrance. (Blue Heron)
The front entrance. (Blue Heron)
Outdoor dining area. (Blue Heron)
Outdoor dining area. (Blue Heron)
The office. (Blue Heron)
The office. (Blue Heron)
The master bath. (Blue Heron)
The master bath. (Blue Heron)
The home will have five bedrooms. (Blue Heron)
The home will have five bedrooms. (Blue Heron)
The closet. (Blue Heron)
The closet. (Blue Heron)
The bar. (Blue Heron)
The bar. (Blue Heron)
The great room. (Blue Heron)
The great room. (Blue Heron)
The pantry. (Blue Heron)
The pantry. (Blue Heron)
The home theater. (Blue Heron)
The home theater. (Blue Heron)
The home will have an outdoor theater. (Blue Heron)
The home will have an outdoor theater. (Blue Heron)
The one-story home will have a bold modern look. (Blue Heron.)
The one-story home will have a bold modern look. (Blue Heron.)
The home will have several water features. (Blue Heron)
The home will have several water features. (Blue Heron)
The guest rooms. (Blue Heron)
The guest rooms. (Blue Heron)
The one-story home is under construction in MacDonald Highlands. (Blue Heron)
The one-story home is under construction in MacDonald Highlands. (Blue Heron)
Blue Heron The kitchen will have that Blue Heron signature modern look.
Blue Heron The kitchen will have that Blue Heron signature modern look.
Blue Heron Like most Blue Heron homes it will feature an outdoor kitchen and dining area.
Blue Heron Like most Blue Heron homes it will feature an outdoor kitchen and dining area.

Boxing promoter and former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya, known as The Golden Boy, has paid $14.6 million in cash for a home under construction in the luxury Henderson hillside community of MacDonald Highlands.

The purchase tops the list of Las Vegas area sales in May on the Multiple Listing Service of the Las Vegas Realtors association. It’s one of two sports celebrity sales in May with former Vegas Golden Knight Alex Tuch selling his Summerlin home after his trade to Buffalo.

De La Hoya’s one-story home sits on nearly 1 acre and measures 10,460 square feet of livable space with five bedrooms, seven baths and an eight-car garage. The home was acquired from luxury builder Blue Heron by Dragon Peak LLC, according to Clark County property records. It lists an address of 1990 S. Bundy Drive, which is tied to Golden Boy Enterprises, the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation and Oscar De La Hoya Real Estate.

The home, part of Blue Heron’s Equinox Collection at MacDonald Highlands, is near a record-setting $25 million home sold by the builder in June 2020 to Anthony Hsieh, the founder and chairman of LoanDepot, a California-based non-bank consumer lender of home mortgages throughout the country.

The De La Hoya custom home with its indoor, outdoor and water features is described as having a floor plan design that only Blue Heron can create, according to the listing from Kristen Routh-Silberman, a partner with Corcoran Global Living. It has 8,051 square feet on the inside and 2,409 square feet on the outside and is a classic design with a modern twist, she said.

“It represents another masterpiece and milestone for Blue Heron and Tyler Jones,” Routh-Silberman said. “It’s sensational and will be a showstopper once it’s complete. Blue Heron is constantly evolving and (this home) here they are taking modern and mixing it with timeless. It’s a new look for them. It’s very refined for modern architecture. It should be a showpiece in Architectural Digest when it’s finished.”

The home features panoramic views of the Strip and mountains. The entrance is considered a statement with water features and a porte-cochere. “It’s every man’s dream to have the garages and an entrance be a statement when you’re coming in,” Routh-Silberman said.

The home has a primary bedroom on its own wing, a guest wing with a digital den and media room. There’s an office, gym and bar, as well. Other features include an outdoor living room, outdoor kitchen and outdoor dining and wine room. The backyard has a lap pool. It has a spa, fire lounges and play areas.

The home will be fully furnished from a Blue Heron furniture collection when completed next spring, Blue Heron CEO and founder Tyler Jones said.

Payge Avery, a Realtor with Simply Vegas, was the buyer’s agent.

There were 178 luxury home and condo sales of $1 million and higher in May, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. There were 230 pending sales at the beginning of June. That’s the third highest monthly sales of $1 million and higher on record but below the all-time record of 218 in April.

Rob Jensen, broker/owner of the Rob Jensen Co. reported there were 29 sales of $2 million to $2.99 million in May, one fewer than May 2021. There were four sales between $3 million and $3.99 million, down from eight in May 2021. There were six sales of $4 million and above, two fewer than May 2021.

Alex Tuch sale

Tuch, who was traded to Buffalo in November, has sold his home on Bronze Ridge Street in The Ridges in Summerlin for $3.92 million. Tuch bought the home in July 2020 for $2.35 million.

The golf-course, two-story home built in 2016 measures 4,888 square feet with five bedrooms and six baths. It has a covered outdoor kitchen, sunken fire pit, waterfalls, enclosed lanai, putting green and wine cellar.

The home was listed by Donald Romero with Listing Haven. Caradino Fobbs with Signature Real Estate Group was the buyer’s agent. Pauline Yeung was the buyer, according to Clark County property records. Yeung’s LinkedIn page shows her as co-founder of Kuk Fook Jewelry in Hong Kong with retail stores across the world. She is also an actress, known for “Dragons Forever,” “Flying Squads” and “To Live and Die in Tsimshatsui.” She’s also authored several books on beauty and fitness.

Other top May sales

■ A one-story home on 2.44 acres on MacDonald Ranch Drive in MacDonald Highlands sold for $10.75 million. Built in 2006, it has six bedrooms, eight baths and measures 23,554 square feet with a 12-car garage.

The listing describes it as a hotel-inspired villa and a place to entertain with seamless indoor and outdoor spaces. There’s a central great room opening to a resort-style pool and patio with a swim-up bar overlooking the DragonRidge Country Club. There’s a bar in a 12-seat theater. The home has two master suites and four guest suites.

Juniper Financial Services LLC of Salem, Oregon, was listed as the buyer. The Patrick Willis Family Trust was the seller. Willis is the owner of the American Recovery Service. Isaac Moore with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International was the listing agent. Patty Turner with LIFT Realty District was the buyer’s agent.

■ A two-story home on Orient Express Court in Queensridge North sold for $5.35 million. It measures 10,833 square feet with eight bedrooms and 9½ baths.

The home built by Executive Home Builders, which constructed Tivoli Village, sits on 1.1 acres. It has a semi-circle drive, porte-cochere, courtyard entry and a six-car garage. The home has a casita with seven bedrooms in the main house. A downstairs primary bedroom opens to a private patio and side yard. The upstairs primary bedroom has a balcony.

The home is known for its marble details, soaring ceilings, picturesque windows and craftsmanship, according to the listing. It has a chef’s kitchen, elevator, wine room, game room, built-in office, dual staircases, five fireplaces and four balconies with views of the Las Vegas Strip and Red Rock mountains.

The backyard has a barbecue area, pool, spa and putting green. Jared English with Congress Realty was the listing agent. Eva Liang of American Realty Properties was the buyer’s agent. The buyers were Shamrock3 Trust, Eva Liang Trust and Anthony Auband Trust. The sellers were Ajaypal Singh Khatra and Ikroop Kaur Dhillon.

■ A 2020 Blue Heron home on Diamond Rim Court in Henderson sold for $4.75 million. It measures 5,768 square feet with five bedrooms, 5½ baths and a four-car garage.

Situated atop Black Mountain’s foothills in Obsidian, a guard-gated community with 33 estates, it has a casita, large loft and game room that leads to an upstairs party deck. A spiral staircase leads guests to a resort-style pool.

The home was listed by Zar Zanganeh of The Agency Las Vegas. Robin Compagno with Corcoran Global Living was the buyer’s agent. James Korus was the buyer. Shane and Jodee Harley were the sellers.

■ A two-story home on San Alivia Court sold for $4.7 million. It measures 5,838 square feet with five bedrooms and 5½ baths. It sits on 1.29 acres in the guard-gated Tuscan Cliffs in Southern Highlands.

The estate has a lazy river oasis, waterfalls, 30-foot water slide, putting greens and 10-person spa. Built in 2007, it has been remodeled with custom-designed lighting, flooring and finishes.

The home has a separate casita entrance, two lofts, a den and movie theater. An elevator or stairs can take people to the primary bedroom.

Jill DuMay of Urban Nest Realty was the listing agent. Yvonne Angarola of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was the buyer’s agent. Brian Boles, an executive vice president of Network Operations at Switch, and Ginger Kerr were the buyers. TNT NV Trust was the seller.

MOST READ
1
Metro officer killed after beam crashes onto vehicle on US 95
Metro officer killed after beam crashes onto vehicle on US 95
2
Woman charged in theft of $100K watch from Strip hotel room
Woman charged in theft of $100K watch from Strip hotel room
3
Local hits sequential royal flush jackpot for nearly $315K
Local hits sequential royal flush jackpot for nearly $315K
4
Porn star accused of stealing cab on Strip with passenger inside
Porn star accused of stealing cab on Strip with passenger inside
5
Police respond to Palo Verde High School in Summerlin, threats unfounded
Police respond to Palo Verde High School in Summerlin, threats unfounded
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
As summer heats up, so does the fun at Downtown Summerlin, including the Summerlin Sounds summe ...
Summer fun at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

The Summerlin Sounds summer concert series kicked off June 8 and runs every Wednesday through July 13.

Canyon Springs High School English teacher Martin Vece, center in red shirt, with some of his s ...
Martin Vece of Canyon Springs wins Move 4 Less’ Favorite Teacher contest
Provided Content

Martin Vece, a Canyon Springs High School English teacher, was named “Favorite Teacher” following a contest for Teacher Appreciation Week. Move 4 Less sponsored the contest where nominees had to answer one question: “Why does this teacher make you smile?” This coincides with the Move 4 Less tagline: “Smile! It’s Moving Day!”

Reflection Bay Golf Club tees up charitable tournaments
Provided Content

Reflection Bay Golf Club, an award-winning Jack Nicklaus-designed course at Lake Las Vegas, is hosting a full lineup of charitable tournaments that will benefit several nonprofit organizations throughout Southern Nevada this year.

The Watermark The Watermark, a planned downtown Henderson mixed-use project, will be a multile ...
The Watermark to offer residential, commercial spaces
Provided Content

Downtown Henderson’s newest mixed-use project is bringing more flavor and entertainment to the Water Street District. The Watermark, an upcoming multilevel building with retail, office space and residential units, has signed leases with six retail and business establishments that will be opening their doors on the first floor of The Watermark later this year.

This Seven Hillis mansion has listed for $3.4 million. The Henderson custom-built home measures ...
Seven Hills mansion lists for $3.4 million
Sponsored Content

An estate showcasing one of the largest available lots in Henderson’s highly sought-after and exclusive Seven Hills community has hit the market for $3.4 million. Erika Delk of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties has been selected to represent the home, located at 2686 Ponte Vecchio Terrace in the prestigious gated subdivision of Terracina.

The Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trail project, designed to connect Summerlin its hikers ...
Summerlin marks National Trails Day
Provided Content

Summerlin is home to 200-plus miles of existing trailways. The master-planned community will mark Saturday’s American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day with recognition of the Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trail project, designed to connect Summerlin, its hikers and cyclists to the Red Rock Canyon.

Team Carver
Summerlin property lists for $1.7M
Provided Content

An estate located in Eagle Hills, one of Summerlin’s top luxury communities, has hit the Las Vegas market. The spacious multilevel home at 9237 White Tail Drive, represented by Leslie Carver of Team Carver, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, is listed for $1,700,000.

Two resort-style 55-plus communities offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes in the Las Vegas area con ...
Las Vegas Trilogy communities to debut new homes
Provided Content

Las Vegas is known for its seemingly endless list of things to do, world-class entertainment and dining, but it’s also a place with 315-plus days of sunshine a year, state and national parks and many outdoor activities — from canyons to lakes and beyond. Two resort-style 55-plus communities offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes in the Las Vegas area continue to inspire interest and excitement from homebuyers seeking a blend of outdoor living, adventure, wellness and happiness.

Ground broke on the North Central Area Command in North Las Vegas. It is expected to open in Ma ...
Tule Springs in North Las Vegas to get new police station
Provided Content

North Las Vegas broke ground Wednesday on a new police station, the North Central Area Command. The facility in the Villages at Tule Springs master-planned community is being built as a public-private partnership between the city of North Las Vegas and DR Horton and is expected to open in May 2023.

This photo of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area by Michael Rogers was one of many winn ...
Online voting for Best of Summerlin begins
Provided Content

As summer approaches, two Summerlin traditions return to the master-planned community: the 2022 Summerlin Photo Competition; and the 2022 Best of Summerlin online vote to name all the places, people and things people love about this award-winning community that spans the valley’s western rim.