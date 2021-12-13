44°F
Palm Springs estate lists for $3.5M

December 13, 2021 - 8:34 am
 
This 2-acre Palm Springs estate has listed for nearly $3.5 million. It has a large pool and thr ...
The foyer of the main house opens to a formal living and dining area and great room, showcasing ...
The hand-carved wood main gate leads to a grand courtyard with an oversized custom stone water ...
An outdoor living room showcases a custom stone fireplace and dining area. (BHHS)
A 2-acre Palm Springs property has been listed for nearly $3.5 million. (BHHS)
The home has 4,000 square feet of outdoor living and entertainment areas. (BHHS)
The pergola features natural wood beams draped with vines. (BHHS)
A resort-style backyard has meticulously groomed landscaping, (BHHS)
A courtyard. (BHHS)
Located at 80780 Vista Bonita Trail, the home is in the La Quinta Polo Estates gated community. ...
The great room. (BHHS)
The kitchen features a large gathering island with a second sink. (BHHS)
Just beyond the great room is an oversized kitchen with custom wood cabinets. (BHHS)
The master suite. (BHHS)
The master closet. (BHHS)
One of three casitas. (BHHS)
A guest casita. (BHHS)
Home theater. (BHHS)
The media room. (BHHS)
A full bar. (BHHS)
The outdoor kitchen. (BHHS)
An outdoor entertainment area. (BHHS)
The home has a long driveway. (BHHS)
An estate in one of Palm Springs’ most exclusive communities is now on the market. Located at 80780 Vista Bonita Trail in the highly sought-after La Quinta Polo Estates gated community, the home is represented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and has been listed for $3,499,999.

Named “Casa Del Sueno,” which directly translates to “House of the Dream,” the property is within an enclave of 50 estates, all which are divided into massive 2-acre lots. “The size of this property is just one aspect of the home that make it so intriguing. Having a home on 2 acres of land is absolutely unheard of in the desert,” said Laura Lapides, who is representing the estate.

Casa Del Sueno takes advantage of its sprawling grounds with 5,630 square feet of livable space and an additional 4,000 square feet of outdoor living and entertainment areas. The home features five bedrooms, seven baths, three casitas and a long drive to an ornate iron-gated motor court with a three-car garage and additional parking for 10 cars.

The hand-carved wood main gate leads to a grand courtyard with an oversized custom stone water feature, exposed stone columns and arches. To one side you will find an outdoor living room with a custom stone fireplace, dining area and a pool table play area.

Enjoying the same courtyard view is the first casita, which features a media room with an oversized fireplace and large wet bar. Attached is a guest suite with its own bath, steam shower and private patio space.

The interior of the home features Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired design, exposed carved beams, hardwood and limestone flooring, wrought iron designs and authentic wood features embedded in nearly every room of the house.

The foyer of the main house opens to a formal living and dining area and great room, showcasing a massive carved stone fireplace and floor-to-ceiling French doors and windows. Just beyond the great room is an oversized gourmet kitchen with custom wood cabinets, genuine granite countertops, double Viking stainless-steel stove, cabinet-faced appliances, including double Sub-Zero refrigerator freezers, two dishwashers and two U-line refrigerator drawers, located on the large gathering island with a second sink. The crowning touch is a stunning wrought-iron hanging pot rack that acts a beautiful centerpiece. Attached you will find the butler’s pantry equipped with a beverage refrigerator and ice maker.

The primary suite showcases wood-framed windows with plantation shutters overlooking the backyard, a door leading to a private covered patio and built-in lounger and seating area. The lounge leads to the primary bathroom and wardrobe room with a jeweled chandelier and wood and mirrored cabinets. The double spa tub overlooks the courtyard.

The stunning details and architecture of the main house is complemented by an equally mesmerizing resort-style backyard, featuring meticulously groomed landscaping, rolling lawn, orchard, grape arbor, raised vegetable garden and a sparkling custom pool and raised spa. Residents can enjoy a built-in outdoor kitchen with a double bar, as well as a picturesque outdoor patio and pergola featuring natural wood beams draped with vines.

Just steps beyond the pool is a second expansive guest casita that is detached and offers a spacious outdoor lounge area by the pool and an oversized stone fireplace. The casita includes two guest rooms with private baths and a built-in wet bar. There is also a third detached casita with a private bath and entry from motor court.

“This estate truly is a well-kept secret in Palm Springs,” Lapides said. “This is a home for anyone who not only loves to entertain, but who appreciates its fine craftsmanship and incredible attention to detail.”

The grounds are zoned equestrian, although the majority of residents do not keep horses on their properties. The community is next to two iconic polo facilities — the Eldorado Polo Club and the Empire Polo Club — and a number of private golf and country clubs, including the Hideaway Golf Club, the Madison Club and Mountain View Country Club.

For more information about the property or to request a tour, visit dsrtluxuryliving.com or call 310-924-1352.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc. The company operates in three states with 3,000 real estate sales executives and 32 offices. In 2020, the firm completed a record-breaking $7.1 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has offices in Anaheim Hills, French Valley-Murrieta, Indian Wells, Lake Elisnore, Menifee, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Oasis Country Club, Rancho Cucamonga, Temecula, Upland and Yorba Linda. For more information, visit www.bhhscaproperties.com.

Forrest L. Barbee
Las Vegas real estate poised to end 2021 with record-breaking sales
By Forrest L. Barbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2021 Las Vegas real estate market has created the expectation of record-breaking prices every month. Total closed single-family residential sales for 2021 could potentially break an all-time record, should December produce at least 2,449 single-family residential closings.

Los Angeles-based APRA Capital bought a 195-unit apartment complex for $41.1 million. Built in ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 11
The Institute of Real Estate Management Las Vegas chapter (IREM 99 Las Vegas) has announced its 2022 officers, board members and Industry Award partners.

Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes is one of several floor plans in Summerlin that offer loft options. ...
Lofts add flexibility to Summerlin homes
While the traditional definition of a loft is a former industrial building turned modern apartment, today, lofts are incorporated into a variety of single-family home floor plans, including many in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

This week, Tri Pointe Homes concluded its toy drive, making their final donation delivery of 20 ...
Tri Pointe wraps up toy drive; delivers hundreds of bicycles, toys
This week, Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada's leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy of building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, concluded its toy drive, making their final donation delivery of 200 new bicycles and more than 300 new toys to the 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive with all proceeds benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada.

Trilogy Sunstone started releasing new homesites in the age-qualified community on Friday. The ...
Trilogy Sunstone to releases homesites
Homes at Trilogy Sunstone range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths and are priced from $372,990.

Trust deeds: the unsung hero of alternative real estate investments
Trust deed investing has been around for decades, offering private investors a myriad of opportunities to invest in real estate development and provides benefits such as diversification, capital preservation and historically high-yield returns.

Graycliff by Lennar in the village of Stonebridge is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin ...
Summerlin offers nearly a dozen move-in-ready homes
Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick occupancy, nearly one dozen homes in a variety of styles and price points are available for quick or immediate move-in.

Savannah by Taylor Morrison features a combined kitchen and gathering room in its Violet floor ...
Summerlin floor plans accommodate holiday events
With the holidays in full swing, the importance of home as a central gathering place for friends and family is illuminated. In the master-planned community of Summerlin, more than 115 floor plans are available in homes of all sizes, styles and price points.

While the general concept of investing in a rental property through a Self-Directed IRA may be ...
Don't be a rule breaker: IRA rental property guide
Real estate is one of the most popular investments to leverage within a Self-Directed IRA. It is a familiar asset if you own your own home or other type of property, it offers diversification from traditional investments, and the rental income and/or capital gains funnel in tax-deferred or tax- free depending on the type of account.

Bridget Atterbom
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS NOV. 20
The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2022, with industry leader Angelina Scarcelli becoming president of the commercial real estate organization starting Jan. 1.