99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Paragon Life Builders offers move-in-ready homes

Provided Content
June 10, 2020 - 3:52 pm
 

After many families put their plans for a new home on hold during the pandemic, buyers are coming back to the market this summer. With low interest rates and the city gradually reopening, June 2020 will likely see a rise in home sales for Las Vegas, said Mo Seebeck, co-founder of Paragon Life Builders. His company has homes available for immediate move-in.

“There are many benefits to purchasing a standing inventory home,” Seebeck said. “The buyer doesn’t have to wait six months for their home to be built from the ground up, and they can save a significant amount of money since the home is completely finished.”

Paragon Life Builders and their preferred lender, Prosperity Lending, will offer an incentive of 2 percent of the loan amount toward closing costs when the buyer obtains financing with Prosperity.

Paragon Parkside is an intimate new home community in Southern Highlands adjacent to Somerset Hills Park, featuring two-story single-family homes with up to four bedrooms. Priced in the mid-$400,000s, this community has two homes remaining that are ready for immediate move-in.

The home at 4280 Paragon Highlands Ave. measures 2,548 square feet and has four bedrooms, 2½ baths and undisturbed views of the park from both floors. Double-entry glass doors lead through the foyer into the open-concept living room. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and 42-inch upper cabinets. The second floor includes a spacious loft perfect for family room or creative space; master suite with covered balcony; and three additional bedrooms. This home is listed for $448,734.

The residence at 4286 Paragon Highlands Ave. is 2,761 square foot home with four bedrooms, three baths and views of Somerset Park. This floor plan features a downstairs bedroom suite with walk-in closet and full bath.

The gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops and dining island, pendant lighting, plus breakfast nook and dining room area. The second floor is home to the loft, secondary bedrooms and the generous master suite.

The master suite not only features dual sinks, seated vanity area, separate shower and soaking tub but includes the ultra-convenient, walk-though closet with laundry room access. This home is listed for $458,002.

“One of our goals when we started Paragon was to bring a new housing product to Las Vegas,” said Eric Tan, co-founder of Paragon Life Builders. “We were tired of seeing the same cookie-cutter houses all over the valley and wanted to design something fresh and distinctive.”

Paragon Lofts is a collection of modern industrial-inspired town homes with two- and three-story floor plans near the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Priced from the low-$300,000s, these town homes feature unique layouts, loft-inspired living spaces with exposed rafters and two-car attached garages. This new-home community has one move-in-ready residence remaining in the first phase and only eight town homes to be built in the next phase scheduled for release soon.

The 1,599-square-foot, three-story town home at 2861 Blue Key Court No. 2 has two bedrooms, 2½ baths and tandem two-car garage. Each bedroom is a suite with large windows and its own bath.

Located on the third floor, the master suite features a private balcony and serenity shower with subway tile. The main living area on the second floor features exposed rafters, gray tile floors and gourmet kitchen with quartz counters and 42-inch upper cabinets with undermount sink. The garage, laundry room and patio are housed on the ground floor. This home is listed at $311,774.

“The housing market will lead the way to economic recovery in Las Vegas,” said Brian Krueger, senior vice president of developer services with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty with whom each Paragon home is exclusively listed. “This pandemic was merely a speed bump and people are moving forward with their plans to buy and sell real estate.”

Paragon Life Builders said its sales offices adjusted quickly to the COVID-19 crisis, switching to private showings with many safety measures and virtual appointments. They have continued a steady sales pace with six purchases during the pandemic.

For more information or to schedule a private tour of any of these quick move-in residences, contact Paragon community manager, Ryan Williams at 702-767-0727 or visit paragonlifebuilders.com.

Paragon Life Builders is a private homebuilder in Southern Nevada lead by its founders, Seebeck and Tan. After many years within the corporate homebuilding machine, Seebeck and Tan decided to start their own company under the guiding philosophy of bringing the personal touch and skillful workmanship back to building homes. Paragon Life builds single-family homes, custom homes and lofts.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage in Southern Nevada owned and operated by Las Vegas natives, Bob and Molly Hamrick. The Hamricks have catapulted their company into the No. 3 ranked woman-owned Coldwell Banker in the United States and one of the top Coldwell Banker franchises nationwide.

MOST READ
1
3 Las Vegas Strip restaurants add optional COVID-19 surcharge
3 Las Vegas Strip restaurants add optional COVID-19 surcharge
2
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
3
Linq casino, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Aria set to reopen
Linq casino, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Aria set to reopen
4
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
5
Wounded Las Vegas officer has 2nd surgery, remains ‘critical’
Wounded Las Vegas officer has 2nd surgery, remains ‘critical’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This new luxury home in Southern Highlands has listed for $3 million. (Coldwell Banker Premier ...
New luxury Southern Highlands home lists for $3M
Provided Content

A brand new, single-story estate is now available in the guard-gated community of The Estates at Southern Highlands. This 8,000-square-foot, ultra-modern residence features five bedrooms, seven baths, media room, split finished five-car garage and captures all the most desirable elements associated with luxury living and entertaining. Perched above the city’s most exclusive private golf course, this luxury residence is entirely one of a kind.

Plan Two by Pardee Homes in the Arden neighborhood at Inspirada in West Henderson features a ho ...
Pardee helps you build your own corner office
Provided Content

Working from home has been a necessity for many professionals in the past few months, and now you can move up to your own corner office in a new Pardee home, according to Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

With more than 150 miles of trails meandering throughout the community, Summerlin is known for ...
Summerlin celebrates National Trails Day
Provided Content

While today, June 6, is the official American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, every day feels like trails day in the master-planned community of Summerlin, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. That’s because the community’s expansive trail system that spans more than 150 miles, consistently ranks as Summerlin’s most popular amenity in surveys of community residents.

Associated General Contractors of America's new report shows decline in projects. (Getty Images)
Associated General Contractors’ report shows employment decline
Provided Content

Construction employment declined in the District of Columbia and every state except South Dakota in April, an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new government data shows. At the same time, the association released a new survey that finds that rising project cancellations are forcing many firms to furlough or terminate employees even as federal relief measures help avoid further job losses. Association officials urged Washington officials to act quickly on measures like new infrastructure funding, liability protections for employers and extending the Paycheck Protection Program.

This year the annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade will go virtual. (Summerlin Council)
Summerlin Fourth of July parade to go virtual
Provided Content

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summerlin Council, organizer of the annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade that typically draws more than 40,000 parade-goers and now in its 26th year, will transition the parade to a virtual event this year.

The Cliffs village in Summerlin is aptly named for its picturesque ridgeline that forms the vil ...
Summerlin showcases The Cliffs
Provided Content

The Cliffs village in Summerlin is aptly named for its picturesque ridgeline that forms the village’s spectacular backdrop. One of the most popular spots for those seeking the home of their dreams, The Cliffs is near the 215 Beltway, making it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere. The village is situated on elevated topography that offers exquisite views from many vantage points of the Las Vegas Valley and Las Vegas Strip to the east and the Spring Mountains to the west. Many neighborhoods and homes are carefully placed and sited to maximize views.

Victoria Kennedy
What does coronavirus mean for Las Vegas housing?
By Victoria Kennedy Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Sin City, which is known for its huge tourist industry, has especially felt the blow of lock down during the past couple of months. But what does that mean for the housing market? I sat down with former Las Vegas-performer-turned-Realtor, Konrad Broock, to find some answers.

Carlos Ibarra, Move 4 Less team member, is ready to help four local families through the compan ...
Move 4 Less offers free moves to four families
Provided Content

The COVID-19 virus has triggered economic hardship throughout the Las Vegas community with many people struggling to pay their mortgage or rent. To help ease their burden, Move 4 Less has created the Moving Our Community program to provide free moving services to four local families, who have to move from their current residence because COVID-19-related circumstances.

This One Queensridge Place condo is for rent for $10,000 month. (The Ivan Sher Group)
Luxury high-rise condo for rent at $10K per month
PROVIDED CONTENT

One of the world’s most unique high-rise condominiums is now available for lease. The AAA “Garden Unit” at One Queensridge Place, a rare luxury residence with more than 5,700 square feet of private landscaped backyard, is now available for $10,000 per month.

Chris Birk
Five tips for a great virtual home tour
BY CHRIS BIRK SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Virtual tours are more critical than ever with open houses and in-person home tours on hold across much of the country because of the coronavirus. Here are five tips to help buyers get the most from remote showings during this unprecedented homebuying season.