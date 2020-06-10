Paragon Life Builders offers move-in-ready homes

After many families put their plans for a new home on hold during the pandemic, buyers are coming back to the market this summer. With low interest rates and the city gradually reopening, June 2020 will likely see a rise in home sales for Las Vegas, said Mo Seebeck, co-founder of Paragon Life Builders. His company has quick move-in homes ready within 30 days.

This move-in-ready home at Paragon Lofts features three-stories with two large bedroom suites, and an attached tandem two-car garage. (Paragon Life Builders)

Paragon Life Builders The home at 4286 Paragon Highlands Ave. is a four-bedroom home in Southern Highlands and is listed for $458,002.

Paragon Lofts is a modern, industrial-inspired community of town homes near the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Paragon Life Builders)

Paragon Parkside includes standard features such as quartz countertops, 42-inch upper cabinets, stainless steel appliances and undermount sinks. (Paragon Life Builders)

“There are many benefits to purchasing a standing inventory home,” Seebeck said. “The buyer doesn’t have to wait six months for their home to be built from the ground up, and they can save a significant amount of money since the home is completely finished.”

Paragon Life Builders and their preferred lender, Prosperity Lending, will offer an incentive of 2 percent of the loan amount toward closing costs when the buyer obtains financing with Prosperity.

Paragon Parkside is an intimate new home community in Southern Highlands adjacent to Somerset Hills Park, featuring two-story single-family homes with up to four bedrooms. Priced in the mid-$400,000s, this community has two homes remaining that are ready for immediate move-in.

The home at 4280 Paragon Highlands Ave. measures 2,548 square feet and has four bedrooms, 2½ baths and undisturbed views of the park from both floors. Double-entry glass doors lead through the foyer into the open-concept living room. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and 42-inch upper cabinets. The second floor includes a spacious loft perfect for family room or creative space; master suite with covered balcony; and three additional bedrooms. This home is listed for $448,734.

The residence at 4286 Paragon Highlands Ave. is 2,761 square foot home with four bedrooms, three baths and views of Somerset Park. This floor plan features a downstairs bedroom suite with walk-in closet and full bath.

The gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops and dining island, pendant lighting, plus breakfast nook and dining room area. The second floor is home to the loft, secondary bedrooms and the generous master suite.

The master suite not only features dual sinks, seated vanity area, separate shower and soaking tub but includes the ultra-convenient, walk-though closet with laundry room access. This home is listed for $458,002.

“One of our goals when we started Paragon was to bring a new housing product to Las Vegas,” said Eric Tan, co-founder of Paragon Life Builders. “We were tired of seeing the same cookie-cutter houses all over the valley and wanted to design something fresh and distinctive.”

Paragon Lofts is a collection of modern industrial-inspired town homes with two- and three-story floor plans near the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Priced from the low-$300,000s, these town homes feature unique layouts, loft-inspired living spaces with exposed rafters and two-car attached garages. This new-home community has one move-in-ready residence remaining in the first phase and only eight town homes to be built in the next phase scheduled for release soon.

The 1,599-square-foot, three-story town home at 2861 Blue Key Court No. 2 has two bedrooms, 2½ baths and tandem two-car garage. Each bedroom is a suite with large windows and its own bath.

Located on the third floor, the master suite features a private balcony and serenity shower with subway tile. The main living area on the second floor features exposed rafters, gray tile floors and gourmet kitchen with quartz counters and 42-inch upper cabinets with undermount sink. The garage, laundry room and patio are housed on the ground floor. This home is listed at $311,774.

“The housing market will lead the way to economic recovery in Las Vegas,” said Brian Krueger, senior vice president of developer services with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty with whom each Paragon home is exclusively listed. “This pandemic was merely a speed bump and people are moving forward with their plans to buy and sell real estate.”

Paragon Life Builders said its sales offices adjusted quickly to the COVID-19 crisis, switching to private showings with many safety measures and virtual appointments. They have continued a steady sales pace with six purchases during the pandemic.

For more information or to schedule a private tour of any of these quick move-in residences, contact Paragon community manager, Ryan Williams at 702-767-0727 or visit paragonlifebuilders.com.

Paragon Life Builders is a private homebuilder in Southern Nevada lead by its founders, Seebeck and Tan. After many years within the corporate homebuilding machine, Seebeck and Tan decided to start their own company under the guiding philosophy of bringing the personal touch and skillful workmanship back to building homes. Paragon Life builds single-family homes, custom homes and lofts.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage in Southern Nevada owned and operated by Las Vegas natives, Bob and Molly Hamrick. The Hamricks have catapulted their company into the No. 3 ranked woman-owned Coldwell Banker in the United States and one of the top Coldwell Banker franchises nationwide.