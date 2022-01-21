60°F
Paragon Life provides RV parking in new communities

January 21, 2022 - 2:55 pm
 
Paragon Life Builders, a private, locally owned homebuilder serving Southern Nevada, recently announced two new communities that will be opening this month in Henderson and the northwest.

Paragon Trail and Paragon Equus will each offer generous single-story residences with high-end finishes on large homesites with recreational vehicle parking and no homeowners associations. These communities have been planned for those homebuyers seeking more space to live, work, and play in 2022.

Paragon Trail is near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street, less than one mile from historic downtown Henderson and Lifeguard Arena. This intimate neighborhood consists of only 13 homesites ranging in size from 10,000 square feet to 16,500 square feet and will feature three floor plans ranging from 2,405 square feet to 3,848 square feet and values starting from the mid-$600,000s.

“The demand for single-story living with more spacious floor plans and larger homesites that will accommodate RV parking has dramatically increased since 2020,” said Brian Krueger, senior vice president for Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, with whom the new homes will be exclusively listed. “Paragon responded to its buyers with beautiful designs that provide maximum functionality and enhanced features.”

The distinctive 3,848 square-foot plan at Paragon Trail embraces individuality and celebrates unconventional design with unique features including the super pantry concealed behind the kitchen wall and the separate water closets in the primary bath suite.

“Every Paragon home includes elevated standard features that other builders charge for,” Krueger said. “Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, 42-inch upper cabinetry, undermount sinks, double front-entry doors with glass inserts, 5-inch baseboards, and more, are all included when you purchase a home at Paragon Trail or Paragon Equus.”

Paragon Equus will feature five single-story residences on near half-acre homesites in northwest Las Vegas on West La Madre Way near Buffalo Drive and Lone Mountain Road with values starting from the $900,000s.

The new home design at Equus offers 4,150 square feet of living space with four en suite bedrooms and the option for a den and home office, up to a four-car garage and a circular driveway. This floor plan also includes a retreat off the primary suite and the option to have direct access from the primary walk-in closet to the laundry room.

For more information on either of these new communities, contact Krueger of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty at 702-234-4373 or visit Paragon.Life.

Paragon Life Builders operates solely in Southern Nevada. It is led by its founders, Mo Seebeck and Eric Tan, who after many years within the corporate homebuilding machine, decided to start their own company.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty is a real estate brokerage in Southern Nevada owned and operated by Las Vegas natives, Bob and Molly Hamrick. It was the No. 3 ranked woman-owned Coldwell Banker in the United States and one of the top Coldwell Banker franchises nationwide. Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier services all the principal asset classes of multifamily, office, industrial, land and retail.

