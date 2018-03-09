Pardee adds new model at Strada in Inspirada

The new Strada Plan Four measures 3,223 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths with prices starting from the $437,000s. Plan Four has generous outdoor living spaces including a courtyard, a full bedroom and bath downstairs, large great room, dining area and kitchen with walk-in pantry.

An artist’s rendering shows the new Strada Plan Four in the Modern Farmhouse elevation at Pardee Homes’ Strada neighborhood in the master-planned Inspirada community in Henderson. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes is adding a new model home at its Strada in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community.

The new Strada Plan Four measures 3,223 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths with prices starting from the $437,000s. Plan Four has generous outdoor living spaces including a courtyard, a full bedroom and bath downstairs, large great room, dining area and kitchen with walk-in pantry.

The Strada Plan Four model will open April 7 with grand opening events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-3332 for additional information or to join the Strada interest list.

Strada features new home designs based on the builder’s award-winning Farmhouse Millennial Home, as well as interior designs by celebrity designer Bobby Berk. Four floor plans, each offered in Farmhouse, Contemporary and Spanish elevations, range in size from 2,493 square feet to 3,223 square feet with prices starting approximately from the low $400,000s.

Plan One at Strada measures 2,493 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, open great room and island kitchen, loft and two-car garage. A spacious outdoor living area connects to the home at the front porch and a courtyard connects to the home at the dining and great room via optional glider or stacking patio doors.

Strada Plan Two measures 2,761 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft and two-car garage. The home includes a downstairs master bedroom and options for a junior master suite upstairs instead of the second and third bedrooms.

Plan Three at Strada measures 2,928 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, great room, loft and two-car garage. A spacious outdoor living area connects to the home at the entry and great room. The home also features a bedroom and full bath and separate tech space downstairs.

To reach Strada from St. Rose Parkway, head south on Executive Airport Drive, which becomes Via Inspirada south of Volunteer Boulevard. Continue south on Via Inspirada, which becomes Bicentennial Parkway. Turn left on Via Firenze to reach Strada, which is located off Via Firenze and Via Cartanda Avenue. Sales office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes’ Time For Modern sales event, featuring move-in-ready homes and those still under construction priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million, is now underway.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.