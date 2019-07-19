Pardee adds single-story home to Larimar in The Villages at Tule Springs

A new, single-story floor plan is now available at Pardee Homes Larimar in The Villages at Tule Springs.

Pardee Homes’ Larimar neighborhood in The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas has a new single-story floor plan, shown here in this artist’s rendering. (Pardee Homes)

A new, single-story floor plan is now available at Pardee Homes Larimar in The Villages at Tule Springs.

Larimar Plan Four measures 1,954 square feet with three bedrooms, two baths, dining room, great room and two-car garage. It is priced from $351,000.

Located in The Villages at Tule Springs, off the 215 Beltway at Revere Street and Dorrell Lane, Larimar is close to schools, retail, dining, entertainment, as well as Aliante’s Nature Discovery Park and Aliante Library.

For more information on available homes, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Larimar Plan One measures 2,619 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, loft, den, great room and two-car garage. An optional fourth bedroom and third bath is available.

Plan Two at Larimar measures 2,864 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, bonus room, great room and three-car garage. An optional fifth bedroom is available instead of the bonus room.

The Larimar Plan Three measures 3,119 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, great room, bonus room, den and two-car tandem garage.

Options include a GenSmart Lounge instead of the den and fifth bedroom instead of the bonus room.

A move-in-ready Plan Three at homesite No. 62 has upgraded Caesarstone countertops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances including double oven, upgraded designer flooring and Alumawood patio cover. It is priced from $443,964.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.