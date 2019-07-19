103°F
Pardee adds single-story home to Larimar in The Villages at Tule Springs

July 19, 2019 - 2:48 pm
 

A new, single-story floor plan is now available at Pardee Homes Larimar in The Villages at Tule Springs.

Larimar Plan Four measures 1,954 square feet with three bedrooms, two baths, dining room, great room and two-car garage. It is priced from $351,000.

Located in The Villages at Tule Springs, off the 215 Beltway at Revere Street and Dorrell Lane, Larimar is close to schools, retail, dining, entertainment, as well as Aliante’s Nature Discovery Park and Aliante Library.

For more information on available homes, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Larimar Plan One measures 2,619 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, loft, den, great room and two-car garage. An optional fourth bedroom and third bath is available.

Plan Two at Larimar measures 2,864 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, bonus room, great room and three-car garage. An optional fifth bedroom is available instead of the bonus room.

The Larimar Plan Three measures 3,119 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, great room, bonus room, den and two-car tandem garage.

Options include a GenSmart Lounge instead of the den and fifth bedroom instead of the bonus room.

A move-in-ready Plan Three at homesite No. 62 has upgraded Caesarstone countertops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances including double oven, upgraded designer flooring and Alumawood patio cover. It is priced from $443,964.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

Owner of Anytime Plumbing Inc., Keith Jester, purchased a home in Obsidian, a Blue Heron develo ...
Blue Heron home features custom garage
When local entrepreneur and owner of Anytime Plumbing Inc. Keith Jester set out to find his dream home, he knew he needed to partner with a design/build firm that could meet unique needs that aligned with his passions in life.

The village of Stonebridge in Summerlin has seven actively selling neighborhoods. (Summerlin)
Summerlin is Nevada’s highest ranked master plan
Summerlin marked the first half of 2019 with strong new home sales, earning the No. 4 spot nationally on a list of country’s best-selling master-planned communities, according to a report recently released by national real estate consultant RCLCO.

This artist's rendering shows what homes will look like in Del Webb's new Sun City community in ...
Del Webb to build Sun City in Lake Las Vegas
Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities for those ages 55 and older, has announced plans for Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. The highly anticipated Las Vegas community marks the builder’s first new community in the market in more than 10 years. Del Webb Lake Las Vegas is set to break ground November.

The lounge area offers plenty of spaces for students to gather. (The Midby Cos.)
On-campus apartments open at UNLV
With construction now complete on The Degree, a 226-unit, on-campus student housing community at UNLV, students have started to move into their new homes in advance of the fall 2019 semester.

Barbara Holland
HOA tries to protect funds from controlling homeowner
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

It’s time for your board to have a “sit down talk” with either your legal counsel or a representative from the Nevada Real Estate Division to discuss your roles as directors and officers to include, your fiduciary obligations, confidentiality and the election process of officers.

Janet Carpenter, 2019 GLVAR president
Home prices increase slightly after three-month holding pattern
Local home prices broke out of a three-month holding pattern to post a slight increase during June, according to a report released this week by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

The return of the popular Vegas Golden Knights-themed float featured Knights forwards, Jonathan ...
Summerlin Fourth of July parade draws more 40,000
More than 40,000 Southern Nevadans attended the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4 in Summerlin. The valley’s largest Independence Day parade celebrated its silver anniversary this year with appearances from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak, U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and members of the Las Vegas City Council.

Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge ...
Richmond American opens Scots Pine in Summerlin
Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin with models opening Saturday. This new gated neighborhood offers ranch-style luxury homes with designer details; abundant included features; and a wealth of personalization options, including professional kitchens and guest suites.

