Pardee adds Terra Luna to Summerlin collection

An interest list is now open for Terra Luna, Pardee Homes’ second offering in The Cliffs in Summerlin. Terra Luna is scheduled to open in April and is located south of the builder’s existing Nova Ridge neighborhood.

An April grand opening is planned for Pardee Homes’ Terra Luna neighborhood in The Cliffs in Summerlin. Shown is a rendering of Terra Luna Plan 1-B. (Pardee Homes)

“In late 2017, we opened Nova Ridge in The Cliffs and we’re excited to add to our Summerlin collection with Terra Luna this spring,” said Pardee Homes’ Division President Klif Andrews.

According to Andrews, Terra Luna will debut four new, modern floor plans in a gated community with prices anticipated to start from the $500,000s. Homes will range from 2,463 to 3,265 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four baths in one- and two-story designs.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604- 3332 to join the Terra Luna interest list.

Priced from $641,000, homes at Pardee’s gated Nova Ridge neighborhood, homes range from 3,172 to 4,413 square feet. Featured architectural styles of Mid Century Modern, Desert Contemporary and Modern Nevada distinguish the homes that also include Pardee’s LivingSmart energy-savings features and options.

Single-story Nova Ridge Plan One measures 3,172 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, great room, office, covered patio off of the kitchen and dining area, courtyard entry, two-car garage plus single-car garage.

Another single-story home is Nova Ridge Plan Two. Measuring 3,263 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, great room, den and two-car tandem garage, the home can be built with Pardee’s optional GenSmart Suite.

Nova Ridge’s two-story Plan Three measures 3,679 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 4½ baths, courtyard entry, great room, office, game room, covered patio and two-car garage, plus single-car garage.

Nova Ridge Plan Four measures 4,413 square feet in a two-story design with five bedrooms, 4½ baths, spacious kitchen/great room/dining area, lounge, covered patio, loft, optional deck off of master bedroom and optional deck off of the third bedroom and two-car garage, plus single-car garage with workshop.

For information call 702-604- 3332 or visit pardeehomes.com. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first time luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

Summerlin is a 22,500-acre master-planned community spanning the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley. The community offers nearly 250 parks, 150-plus miles of trails, 10 golf courses, 27 top-ranked public and private schools and Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining, entertainment and the new home of City National Arena, practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights.