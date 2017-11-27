Pardee celebrates 65 years in Southern Nevada

In celebration of its 65th year building new homes in Southern Nevada, Pardee Homes is donating 65 trees to the city of Henderson Public Works, Parks and Recreation Division.

City of Henderson Director of Public Works, Parks and Recreation Robert Herr, left, Mayor Debra March, center, and Pardee Homes Nevada Division President Klif Andrews join in planting a Chinese red push pistache in Inspirada’s Aventura Park on Nov. 15. (Pardee Homes)

Since Earth Day, dozens of Pardee’s “anniversary” trees have found a home in parks in Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson, including 16 trees planted earlier this month in Aventura Park. The final tree will be planted on Arbor Day 2018.

Henderson Mayor Debra March joined Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews and city of Henderson’s Public Works, Parks and Recreation Director Robert Herr at Aventura Park to commemorate the milestone.

Mayor March also proclaimed Nov. 15 as Pardee Homes Day in Henderson.

“The support of companies such as Pardee Homes enables the city to build and enhance its parks to keep up with new residential growth,” March said. “Our residents tell us constantly that parks are important and through our developer agreements and the support of homebuilders, we are able to deliver quality parks and amenities that residents use and enjoy,” she said.

“Pardee’s generous donation spotlights Henderson’s status as a Tree City USA for the past 26 years,” March said. “It also underscores Henderson’s top ranking for parks and recreation.”

The trees include an assortment of red push pistache, Mondell pine and Dalbergia sissoo, all in 24-inch boxes and selected by city of Henderson Municipal forester Preston Goodman. “Parks and trails are important lifestyle amenities,” Andrews said. “Over our 65 years in Southern Nevada, Pardee Homes has helped build parks valleywide, including Seastrand Park in North Las Vegas, Nevada Trails Park in the southwest valley and Capriola, Potenza and Aventura Parks, all in Inspirada in Henderson. We are proud to mark our milestone anniversary by continuing to do what we’ve been doing for a long time — building award-winning greener homes and sustainable communities.”

More than a builder of homes, Pardee is a builder of communities, according to Andrews.

“For 65 years, Pardee has kept its commitment to create communities where housing works in concert with other critical elements, including parks and schools,” Andrews said. “As a result, the company has been recognized as a pioneer in master planning for quality of life in Southern Nevada.”

Pardee boasts a diversity of product offerings, and is known for forward-looking design and innovation at all price points and delivers a wide range of home products for the Las Vegas market — from entry-level to luxury — as a premium aspirational brand across product segments and municipalities.

Pardee is developing 14 new-home neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, half of which are in Henderson, including Axis, Pivot, Strada at Pivot and Horizon Terrace South and in Inspirada Escala, Montero and Strada. Other neighborhoods include Nova Ridge in Summerlin; Castle Rock and North Peak in Pardee’s Eldorado master-planned community in North Las Vegas; Meridian and Luma in southwest Las Vegas; and Keystone and Cobalt in the master-planned Skye Canyon community in northwest Las Vegas.

For information about Pardee Home neighborhoods in the Las Vegas area, call 702-604-3332 or visit pardeehomes.com.

Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

