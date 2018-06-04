Pardee continues 16-year scholarship commitment

For the past 16 years, longtime Southern Nevada homebuilder Pardee Homes has provided scholarships to high school seniors in Southern Nevada as part of the Pardee Homes Community Building Scholarship Program through The Public Education Foundation.

Pardee Homes Vice President of Land and Forward Planning Dan Hale, center, stands with the 2018 Pardee scholarship recipients, from left, Douglas Reese, Ryan Sinicki, Cesar Sigala-Salazar, Alejandro Muñoz and Anthony Gugliuzza. (Pardee Homes)

Established in 2002 as the builder celebrated 50 years of homebuilding in Southern Nevada, the Pardee Community Building Scholarship is awarded to seniors who demonstrate an interest in homebuilding and related industries, including construction management, architecture and community development.

“Giving back is an important value that we’ve embraced as a company over more than six decades in Southern Nevada,” said Pardee Homes Vice President of Land and Forward Planning Dan Hale. “Over the past 16 years, we have awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships to more than 100 Clark County students.”

According to Hale, each $1,500 scholarship is renewable annually, enabling recipients to receive as much as $6,000 during their college years if they maintain high grades and a full-course schedule each semester.

The 2018 Pardee Community Building Scholarship recipients include Anthony Gugliuzza, Advanced Technologies Academy; Alejandro Muñoz, Nevada State High School; Douglas Reese, Boulder City High School; Cesar Sigala-Salazar, Advanced Technologies Academy; and Ryan Sinicki, Coronado High School.

Working with the Public Education Foundation, students were invited to submit an essay related to development in Las Vegas. Each student also had to demonstrate a strong record of academic achievement as well as involvement in extracurricular community and student activities.

Pardee is Southern Nevada’s longest-established homebuilder and has been recognized as a strong supporter of education and community enhancement with donations of land and financial support of parks and schools.

Pardee is developing 16 new-home neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, including Axis, Pivot and Strada at Pivot, Strada and Linea in Henderson. Other neighborhoods include Terra Luna and Nova Ridge in Summerlin; Indigo, Castle Rock and North Peak in and near Eldorado in North Las Vegas; Luma in southwest Las Vegas and Keystone and Cobalt in the master-planned Skye Canyon community in northwest Las Vegas.

In June, the builder will open Onyx at Skye Canyon and Larimar and Blackstone in the Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas.

