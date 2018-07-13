Pardee gets Henderson’s Community Pride Award

The city of Henderson’s 2018 Community Pride Award has been given to Pardee Homes in recognition of more than three decades of helping to make Henderson a better and more beautiful place to call home, according to Mayor Debra March.

Pardee Homes’ Vice President of Land Development Jim Rizzi, center, accepts the city of Henderson’s Community Pride Award on behalf of Pardee Homes. From left is Councilman John Marz; Councilman Dan Shaw; Mayor Debra March; Councilwoman Gerri Schroder; Shroder’s guest, Sydney Stoddard, of CSN High School; and Councilman Dan Stewart. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee donated 65 trees in the past year to the city of Henderson Public Works, Parks and Recreation Division in celebration of 65 years building new homes in Southern Nevada.

Since Earth Day 2017, 64 trees were planted in parks in the master-planned Inspirada community in Henderson. The final tree was planted on Arbor Day in Morrell Park.

March also proclaimed Nov. 15, 2017, as Pardee Homes Day in Henderson.

“Pardee’s generous donation spotlights Henderson’s status as a Tree City USA for the past 26 years,” March said. “It also underscores Henderson’s top ranking for parks and recreation.”

Pardee has been building homes and communities in Southern Nevada since 1952, including Pardee’s first Henderson neighborhood that opened in Green Valley in 1984.

“From Green Valley, Green Valley Ranch, Seven Hills, Lake Las Vegas and Inspirada, Pardee has been a proud partner in helping to make Henderson one of America’s best and most beautiful cities,” said Pardee Nevada Division President Klif Andrews.

“Parks and trails are important lifestyle amenities,” Andrews said “Over our 65 years in Southern Nevada, Pardee Homes has helped build parks valleywide, including Seastrand Park in North Las Vegas, Nevada Trails Park in the southwest valley and Capriola, Potenza and Aventura Parks, all located in Inspirada in Henderson. We are proud to mark our milestone anniversary by continuing to do what we’ve been doing for a long time — building award-winning, greener homes and sustainable communities.”

Pardee boasts a diversity of product offerings and is known for forward-looking design and innovation at all price points and delivers a wide range of home products for the Las Vegas market — from entry-level to luxury — as a premium aspirational brand across product segments and municipalities.

Pardee is developing 13 new-home neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, including six in Henderson — Axis, Pivot, Strada at Pivot, Linea and Strada at Inspirada. Corterra, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Valle Verde Drive, will open in August.

Pardee is recognized as a national leader in environmentally responsible development, earning national, state and local awards for building energy-efficient homes that save nearly 23,000 tons of greenhouse gases each year. All new homes feature Pardee’s award-winning LivingSmart program that offers more than 30 included and optional that boost energy-efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage conservation with the use of recycled and sustainable resources.

For information, call 702-604 3332 or visit www.pardeehomes.com. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.