Pardee grants scholarships to high school students

For the past 15 years, longtime Southern Nevada homebuilder Pardee Homes has provided scholarships to high school seniors in Southern Nevada as part of the Pardee Homes Community Building Scholarship Program through The Public Education Foundation.

Pardee Homes Vice President of Land and Forward Planning Dan Hale, center, is pictured with the 2017 Pardee scholarship recipients, from left, Melany Mejia, Cody Felix, Nathaniel Long and Cecia Ruiz-Hernandez. (Pardee Homes)

Established in 2002 as the builder celebrated 50 years in Southern Nevada, the Pardee Community Building Scholarship is awarded to seniors who demonstrate an interest in homebuilding and related industries including construction management, architecture and community development.

“Giving back is an important value that we’ve embraced as a company over our 65 years in Southern Nevada,” said Pardee Homes Vice President of Land and Forward Planning Dan Hale. “We’ve presented some 95 Clark County students with more than $400,000 in scholarships over the past 15 years.”

According to Hale, each $1,500 scholarship is renewable annually, enabling recipients to receive as much as $6,000 during their college years if they maintain high grades and a full-course schedule each semester.

The 2017 Pardee Community Building Scholarship recipients include Keoki Casey, Coronado High School; Cody Feliz, Shadow Ridge High School; Nathaniel Long, Boulder City High School; Melany Mejia, College of Southern Nevada High School West; and Cecia Ruiz-Hernandez, Valley High School.

“The Public Education Foundation awarded 660 scholarships this year, totaling more than $1.3 million – both record-setting amounts,” said Judi Steele, president and CEO of The Public Education Foundation.

“We are grateful for the extraordinary generosity of donors, including longtime partner Pardee Homes, who are willing to invest in our graduates,” Steele said. “These scholarships open the door to advanced learning opportunities for so many of our students.”

Working with the Public Education Foundation, students were invited to submit an essay related to development in Las Vegas.

Each student also had to demonstrate a strong record of academic achievement as well as involvement in extracurricular, community and student activities.

Pardee maintains a strong presence in Southern Nevada, covering Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas with 12 single-family-home neighborhoods, including Axis and Horizon Terrace South in Henderson as well as Escala, Montero and Strada in the master-planned Inspirada community in Henderson; Castle Rock and North Peak in Pardee’s Eldorado master-planned community in North Las Vegas; Camino, across from Eldorado; Meridian, Summerglen and Encanto in southwest Las Vegas; and Keystone at Skye Canyon in northwest Las Vegas.

