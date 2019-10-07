Pardee has home ready for the holidays

As part of the Pardee Homes SmartBuy Campaign, the new Cirrus neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas is offering a move-in-ready Plan One with designer upgrades and special pricing, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

As part of the Pardee Homes SmartBuy Campaign, the new Cirrus neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas is offering a move-in-ready Plan One with designer upgrades and special pricing, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

“Located off South Jones Boulevard, south of Cactus Avenue, you’ll find modern comforts and a friendly neighborhood,” Andrews said. “Our featured move-in-ready home is available now for a family who wants to settle in before the holiday season begins.”

Priced at $396,665, the two-story Plan One includes a gated courtyard, covered patio, designer-selected black-and-white countertops, Lenox Thermafoil white kitchen cabinets, upgraded flooring and a glider window from the dining room. With 2,014 square feet of living space, the home includes three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage.

Homebuyers are encouraged to check out SmartBuy Savings on move-in-ready homes in Pardee neighborhoods throughout the Las Vegas Valley by visiting PardeeSmart.com.

The Cirrus collection features four modern, two-story floor plans from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet with stylish exteriors including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living. Prices start in the $350,000s.

Homes at Cirrus feature Pardee’s award-winning LivingSmart program, which offers more than 30 included and optional features that boost energy-efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage conservation with the use of recycled and sustainable resources.

