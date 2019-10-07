79°F
Pardee has home ready for the holidays

October 7, 2019 - 4:47 pm
 

As part of the Pardee Homes SmartBuy Campaign, the new Cirrus neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas is offering a move-in-ready Plan One with designer upgrades and special pricing, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

“Located off South Jones Boulevard, south of Cactus Avenue, you’ll find modern comforts and a friendly neighborhood,” Andrews said. “Our featured move-in-ready home is available now for a family who wants to settle in before the holiday season begins.”

Priced at $396,665, the two-story Plan One includes a gated courtyard, covered patio, designer-selected black-and-white countertops, Lenox Thermafoil white kitchen cabinets, upgraded flooring and a glider window from the dining room. With 2,014 square feet of living space, the home includes three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage.

Homebuyers are encouraged to check out SmartBuy Savings on move-in-ready homes in Pardee neighborhoods throughout the Las Vegas Valley by visiting PardeeSmart.com.

The Cirrus collection features four modern, two-story floor plans from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet with stylish exteriors including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living. Prices start in the $350,000s.

Homes at Cirrus feature Pardee’s award-winning LivingSmart program, which offers more than 30 included and optional features that boost energy-efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage conservation with the use of recycled and sustainable resources.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday. For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-9684.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

More than 100 artists will be showing off their work at the Summerlin Festival of Arts in Downt ...
Summerlin Festival of Arts set for Oct. 12-13
If browsing through beautiful sculpture, art and jewelry from the region’s best artists and craftsmen is your idea of fun, the Summerlin Festival of Arts is for you.

Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Ravenna by Beazer Homes. The grand open ...
Skye Canyon to unveil three model homes
Refreshments, fun and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Ravenna by Beazer Homes. The grand opening event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Family, Fur & Fun Festival will be held Oct. 12 at the Mountain's Edge community. (Mountain ...
Family, Fur Festival to be held at Mountain’s Edge Oct. 12
Celebrate the lives of rescued animals and learn about helping, fostering and adopting animals in need during the Family, Fur Fun Festival on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Well-behaved leashed pets are invited to the free event at Exploration Park in the Mountain’s Edge.

Seasons Grocery at Lake Las Vegas Resort is celebrating “Pinktober” all monthlong with oppo ...
Lake Las Vegas to host October events
Lake Las Vegas Resort has announced a list of events throughout October in support of “Pinktober” and the Susan G. Komen Nevada foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports those affected by breast cancer.

Belmont Park by Beazer Homes will hold its grand opening Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Beazer ...
Beazer to open Belmont Park in Henderson
Beazer Homes plans to host a grand opening event for Belmont Park, its newest Las Vegas area community Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in Henderson’s southeastern River Mountain neighborhood, Belmont Park will feature 40 single-family homes and a 24,000-square-foot community park with gazebos and a picnic area.

More than 40 local artists will compete for cash prizes in the Chalk Art Competition during Sat ...
Celebrate fall with chalk + cheers at Skye Canyon
Chalk up a good time and celebrate fall at the third annual Chalk + Cheers Sept. 28, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Skye Canyon Park, in the northwest valley on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Sip margaritas and craft beers, eat delicious food from popular food trucks, take in local art and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities at this all-ages event.

Downtown Summerlin will debut Parade of Mischief Oct. 4. (Downtown Summerlin)
Downtown Summerlin debuts Halloween Parade of Mischief
This October, Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin offers a full calendar of seasonal fun for the entire family, beginning with a new Halloween parade: Parade of Mischief, sponsored by Spirit Halloween.

Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings.
Americana Holdings opens location in Indian Wells
Luxury has a new address. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, a leader in Palm Springs area real estate, has opened its first Luxury Collection series of offices in Indian Wells, a top destination for luxury real estate.

Pardee Home's SmartBuy Campaign features move-in-ready homes, including the Corterra Plan One i ...
Pardee’s SmartBuy Campaign offers move-in-ready homes
From now until mid-November, Pardee Homes is offering a limited number of move-in-ready homes at premier Pardee neighborhoods with prices starting in the low $300,000.