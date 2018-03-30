Pardee heads into April with three grand openings

Pardee Homes’ is heading into April with three grand openings beginning April 7 with the opening of the new Strada Plan Four model home in a new Modern elevation at the builder’s Strada neighborhood in Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community.

An artist’s rendering of Pardee Homes’ new Strada Plan Four in the new Modern elevation. The Plan Four model home will open Saturday, April 7 in Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes is heading into April with three grand openings starting April 7 with the opening of the Strada Plan Four model home in a new elevation at the builder’s Strada neighborhood in Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community.

“Strada has been exceptionally popular since it opened last year, and we’re excited to add a fresh, new twist with the addition of a new modern elevation for all four plans as well as a new model home for Plan Four,” Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews said.

Strada’s new home designs are based on the builder’s award-winning Farmhouse Millennial Home and include interior designs by award-winning celebrity designer Bobby Berk, star of the Netflix series “Queer Eye.”

Strada’s four floor plans, each offered in Farmhouse, Contemporary, Spanish and Modern, incorporate creative connections to indoor and outdoor living spaces and range from 2,493 to 3,223 square feet. Prices start in the low $400,000s.

Pardee will debut its 3,223-square-foot Strada Plan Four model home April 7 with grand opening events planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Strada sales office and models are off Via Firenze and Via Cartanda Avenue near Capriola Park in Inspirada.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-3332 for new home information or to join the interest list for upcoming neighborhood openings.

On April 14, Pardee Homes will debut Terra Luna in The Cliffs village in Summerlin, and on April 28, the builder will open Indigo just north of its Eldorado master-planned community in North Las Vegas.

Located near West Maule Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive, Terra Luna features four floor plans in a gated community with prices anticipated to start from the $500,000s. Homes will range from 2,463 to 3,265 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four baths in one- and two-story designs.

Pardee Homes’ Indigo, just off Revere Street and just south of the newly opened ramp at Revere Street on the 215 Beltway, will feature three modern two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 to 2,642 square feet. Stylish exteriors including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living.

Sales office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday at all Pardee Home neighborhoods.

