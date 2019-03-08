Pardee highlights North Las Vegas neighborhoods

Blackstone at The Villages at Tule Springs is one of three neighborhoods offered by Pardee Homes in North Las Vegas. Pictured is the Blackstone Plan Two model home. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes has a long history of building homes in North Las Vegas and currently offers Indigo just off of the 215 Beltway at Revere Street at Dorrell Lane and Larimar and Blackstone at The Villages at Tule Springs, also off of Revere Street, west of Dorrell Lane. The three neighborhoods are just north of the builder’s recently completed Eldorado master-planned community.

For more information on available homes, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684.

A move-in-ready Indigo Plan One at homesite No. 141 measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-car garage, 8-foot entry door, upgraded designer flooring and cabinets and quartz kitchen countertops. It is priced from $326,363.

Also at Indigo, a move-in-ready Plan Two at cul-de-sac homesite No. 138 measures 2,414 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, two-car garage, lounge, quartz countertops, upgraded designer flooring and 9-foot entry door. It is priced from $354,795.

At Larimar, a move-in-ready Plan Three at homesite No. 62 measures 3,119 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, bonus room, den/office, three-car garage, upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets and top-load washer/dryer package and double-oven/range package included. It is priced from $429,014

A move-in-ready Plan Two at homesite No. 6 at Blackstone measures 3,197 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, den/office, loft, junior master suite on first floor, two-car garage, concrete gray Caesarstone kitchen countertops and upgraded kitchen appliance package to include stainless steel refrigerator. It is priced approximately from $475,520.

Pardee Homes’ Make Your Move to Modern Sales event showcases move-in-ready and under-construction modern designs at the builder’s Southern Nevada neighborhoods. These select homes also include special incentives such as a closing cost credit and bonus design studio credit, as well as the opportunity to lock in an interest rate.

