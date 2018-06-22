Pardee homebuyers become unofficial Axis ambassadors

Among the first homeowners in the Pardee Homes Axis neighborhood, Perry and Gae Basch have become unofficial ambassadors for their new luxury hillside community in Henderson.

With their dog, Simon, Gae and Perry Basch are ready to entertain neighbors and friends in their home on a hillside in Axis, a luxury Pardee Homes community in Henderson. (Pardee Homes)

From the builder to their neighbors, Gae describes everyone in glowing terms.

“Since I moved to Las Vegas in 1961, I’ve always known what a great builder Pardee is. Everyone on their team from the superintendent to customer service has gone above and beyond to make sure we love our new home,” she said. “And our neighbors are just wonderful, really special people who watch out for each other.”

Perry appreciates the fact that Pardee will build only 78 homes in his exclusive new neighborhood, and that every home is built with flexible designs that easily accommodate their desire for custom features, such as a wine wall and in-home movie theater.

“We use and enjoy every single room in this house,” Perry said. “This house completes our lifestyle. It’s our last home ever. We are never moving again.”

Married for 30 years, Perry and Gae met in a dentist’s office. He was a financial planner, and she was a showgirl for Casino de Paris who had broken a tooth.

Their elegant and eclectic furnishings reflect a love for whimsy and color, setting the stage for entertaining in style.

“When I walk into this house, it’s like I get a big hug,” Gae said. “It’s modern, but it’s not sterile.”

Axis showcases “next-level” modern architecture with six innovative floor plans with bold names, such as Sky, Blade, Frame and Wall, featuring one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 3,062 square feet to 4,448 square feet. Prices start from the mid-$800,000s.

The Basches own the popular Frame at Axis that measures 3,467 square feet in an expansive, single-story design with dramatic 14-foot ceilings at the entry. Frame X adds a second story to the home and measures 4,046 square feet. Both offer up to four bedrooms and 4½ baths, and both feature views to the backyard that are framed by 16 feet of horizontal glass panels that can quickly disappear into a wall pocket, creating an indoor-outdoor vista.

The modern luxury Wall plan measures 4,448 square feet with four bedrooms and up to 5½ baths and is anchored by a vertical architectural blade almost 30 feet high and slicing diagonally through the home. A front courtyard entrance leads to the main entrance, as well as another courtyard, gourmet kitchen, living area and a secluded secondary living area and bedroom suite. Variable windows, angles and stacking doors help create an architectural showpiece with ample indoor-outdoor living flexibility and stunning views from select home sites.

The newest floor plan addition at Axis is Verge, which measures 3,962 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a den. The design includes a hobby room or optional GenSmart Suite, a Pardee Homes design concept that creates a private living area.

Blade at Axis is a single-story design that measures 3,414 square feet with four bedrooms and 3½ baths with optional stacking pocket doors just beyond the great room and dining area that allow for indoor-outdoor living.

For information about Pardee Home neighborhoods in the Las Vegas area, call 702-930-8237 or visit pardeehomes.com. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

