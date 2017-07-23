Pardee Homes adds Pivot to its Henderson new home collection

Pardee Homes’ newest neighborhood in Henderson is at the corner of Carnegie Street and South Green Valley Parkway in a popular corridor that is adjacent to established services and retail.

Pictured is the great room in Pivot’s Plan Four model home. Pivot by Pardee Homes is off South Green Valley Parkway at Carnegie Street in Henderson. (Pardee)

Opened in June, Pivot features four new floor plans that range from 2,092 to 2,402 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 3½ baths. Distinctive architectural styles include Modern Farmhouse, Contemporary and Contemporary Spanish.

Prices start approximately from $396,000 at the gated neighborhood, which will include a dog park and children’s play area.

“Pivot enjoys a location that is convenient to recreational opportunities, retail, dining, religious institutions and established schools at all levels,” said Pardee Homes’ Division President Klif Andrews. “It’s is a great addition to our collection of Henderson neighborhoods, which includes Horizon Terrace South at Horizon Ridge Parkway and Gibson Road; Axis, featuring an elevated, terraced location that’s off South Green Valley Parkway; Montero, Escala and Strada in the master-planned Inspirada community; and Strada at Pivot,” Andrews said.

Visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-604- 3332 for more information on Pivot and other Pardee neighborhoods.

Plan One at Pivot measures 2,092 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, den, open great room, island kitchen and two-car garage. Pivot Plan One is priced approximately from $396,000.

Pivot Plan Two measures approximately 2,351 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft, great room and two-car garage and is priced approximately from $412,000, while Pivot Plan Three measures 2,376 square feet with four bedrooms and a loft or optional fifth bedroom, three baths, great room and two-car garage. Pivot Plan Three is priced approximately from $413,000.

Plan Four at Pivot measures 2,402 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, bonus room, great room and two-car garage. An optional second master bedroom upstairs is offered instead of the bonus room. Pivot Plan Four is priced approximately from $435,000.

Pardee Homes is also offering Strada at Pivot, a collection of home sites at Pivot that will feature the popular Strada floor plans found at the builder’s Strada in Inspirada neighborhood.

Floor plans range from 2,493 to 2,928 square feet with Modern Farmhouse, Contemporary and Spanish elevations. Prices start approximately from $446,000.

Homes at Strada at Pivot and Pivot include the builder’s LivingSmart energy-saving program, as well as features including a downstairs master bedroom and options for center-glider or stacking doors to maximize indoor/outdoor living.

One of the West’s largest and longest-established homebuilders, Pardee has built homes for nearly 50,000 families in Southern Nevada since 1952. Pardee Homes is a member of the TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders supported by significant resources, economies of scale and thought leadership on a national foundation.

You can follow Pardee on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PardeeHomesLasVegas. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.