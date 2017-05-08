Pardee Homes extends ‘Make Your Move’ event

At Pardee Homes’ Escala neighborhood in Inspirada, a Plan One C at homesite 257, shown here, is among the move-in-ready homes featured in Pardee Homes’ Make Your Move event going on through May 28. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes has extended its “Make Your Move” event through May 28. The promotion features special incentives on move-in-ready homes in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson.

“Our Make Your Move event highlights upgraded move-in-ready homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley with selections starting from the $200,000s,” said Geoff Gorman, Pardee Homes sales director.

At Camino, off Ann Road just west of Camino al Norte in the Eldorado area, a move-in-ready Plan One AR at cul-de-sac homesite 69 is priced approximately from $262,765, and it measures 1,954 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths. The home includes a patio cover, upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets, a two-bay garage and buyer’s selection of flooring.

Also at Camino, a Plan Three B at cul-de-sac homesite 75 is priced from $277,275 and measures 2,385 square feet with five bedrooms, three baths and a two-bay garage. The home, scheduled for June completion, includes upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets, as well as buyer’s selection of flooring.

A final few homes at Summerglen in southwest Las Vegas and Solano in the master-planned Inspirada community in Henderson are included in the Make Your Move event.

Plan 3-C at Summerglen measures 2,402 square feet with four bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a two-bay garage. Located at corner homesite 217, the home includes upgraded kitchen countertops, upgraded flooring, a covered patio, refrigerator, washer and dryer, and it is priced from $343,675.

A move-in-ready Plan Three B at homesite 92 at Solano measures 2,433 square feet with four bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a two-bay garage. The home includes upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets, and double oversize sliding doors that open onto the stucco patio cover. The home is priced from $365,411.

Make Your Move event includes a beautiful Escala Plan One C at home site 257. The single-story home measures approximately 2,898 square feet with three bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a den or office, entry lounge, a two-bay plus one-bay garage, outdoor living area, and upgraded flooring and kitchen cabinets. It is priced from $618,584.

Escala is off Via Firenze north of Bicentennial Parkway, near Potenza Park in Inspirada, while Solano is located south of Bicentennial Parkway near Aventura Park.

For information about Pardee neighborhoods and move-in-ready opportunities, contact a new homes specialist at 702.604.3332 or visit pardeehomes.com/move. Pardee sales offices are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon-6 p.m. on Monday.