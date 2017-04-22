Pardee Homes’ Make Your Move event continues

Pardee Homes’ “Make Your Move” event, featuring special incentives on move-in-ready homes in Las Vegas and Henderson, is underway through April 30.

“Our Make Your Move event highlights upgraded move-in-ready homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley with selections starting from the $200,000s,” said Geoff Gorman, Pardee Homes sales director.

At the elevated neighborhood of Horizon Terrace South located off Horizon Ridge Parkway and Gibson Road in Henderson, a move-in-ready residence at homesite 347 measures 2,681 square feet and features four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a two-car garage plus single-bay, and private guest suite on the second floor.

The home includes upgraded Tahoe Maple kitchen cabinets, a patio cover and upgraded flooring and is priced from $435,653.

At Montero in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community, which is located off Via Firenze north of Bicentennial Parkway near Potenza Park, a move-in-ready Plan 2-C at cul-de-sac homesite 29 measures 2,569 square feet with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a lounge, three-car tandem garage and upgraded flooring, kitchen cabinets and kitchen countertops. The home is priced approximately from $478,687.

At Castle Rock and North Peak in Pardee’s Eldorado master-planned community at the northern rim of the Las Vegas Valley, a single-story North Peak Plan 1-C at homesite 10, which is projected for May completion, measures 1,888 square feet with three bedrooms, two baths, a two-car garage, stucco patio cover and buyer’s selection of flooring. It is priced from $299,565.

A Plan 1-C at cul-de-sac homesite 158 at Castle Rock measures 2,942 square feet with three bedrooms, three baths, a den or office and three-car garage.

Featuring a unique loft space, the home is priced from $388,415 and includes upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. A washer and dryer are included.

For information about Pardee neighborhoods and move-in-ready opportunities, contact a new homes specialist at 702-604-3332 or visit pardeehomes.com/move.

To reach North Peak and Castle Rock from the 215 Beltway north, exit south at Aliante Parkway. Turn left onto Deer Springs Way and left onto Harwood Creek Street.

Make Your Move also includes homes at Encanto, located off of Fort Apache Road north of Sunset Road at Patrick Lane. A single-story Plan Two-BR at cul-de-sac homesite 96 measures 2,856 square feet with three bedrooms, three baths, a den, game room, loft, two-bay garage plus swing garage, upgraded kitchen cabinets, flooring and stainless steel kitchen appliances, a spa shower in master bath and covered patio. The home is priced from $530,443.

To reach Encanto from the 215 Beltway west, exit Durango Drive/Sunset Road, stay on the access road (Rafael Rivera Way) and turn left onto West Sunset Road. Turn right at Fort Apache Road, then right again at Patrick Lane and follow the signs to the models.

Pardee sales offices are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.