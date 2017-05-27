Pardee Homes’ ‘Make Your Move’ features Escala homes

Pardee Homes’ Escala neighborhood features a fresh take on midcentury modern design with bold architecture and upscale amenities, including seamless indoor-outdoor living areas, according to Klif Andrews, Pardee Homes division president.

The single- and two-story plans at Escala range from 2,898 square feet to 3,949 square feet, and prices start at $514,500.

A select few Escala homes, such as a two-story Escala Plan 2-XC at corner homesite 269, are included in the builder’s Make Your Move sales event held through June 10. This move-in-ready home measures 3,949 square feet and has five bedrooms, four baths, a bonus room, loft with balcony, three-car garage, upgraded countertops and cabinets in the kitchen, and upgraded flooring. It is priced at $654,785.

Located just east of Potenza Park in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community, off Via Firenze and Cartanda Avenue, the gated community of Escala features midcentury modern, desert contemporary, desert prairie and contemporary Spanish exteriors with up to five bedrooms, 4½ baths, covered patios and three-bay garages.

A move-in-ready single-story Escala Plan 1-D at homesite 262 measures 2,898 square feet and has three bedrooms, 2½ baths, a den or office, three-car garage, upgraded countertops and cabinets in the kitchen, upgraded flooring and a landscaped backyard. It is priced at $621,724.

A single-story, move-in-ready Escala Plan Two C at homesite 221 measures 3,063 square feet and includes three bedrooms, 2½ baths, a game room, two-bay plus single-bay garage, upgraded cabinets and countertops in the kitchen and upgraded flooring. It is priced from $632,320.

To reach Escala from St. Rose Parkway, travel south on Executive Airport Drive, which becomes Via Inspirada south of Volunteer Boulevard. Travel south on Via Inspirada, which becomes Bicentennial Parkway as it turns east. Turn left onto Via Firenze and follow the signs to Escala.

For information about Pardee Home neighborhoods in the Las Vegas area, contact a new homes specialist at 702.604.3332 or visit Pardee’s website at pardeehomes.com.

You also can follow Pardee on Facebook at facebook.com/PardeeHomesLasVegas. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

One of the West’s largest and longest-established home builders, Pardee has built homes for nearly 50,000 families in Southern Nevada since 1952.