Pardee Homes showcases Cirrus in southwest

September 6, 2019 - 4:32 pm
 

A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Cirrus, a new Pardee Homes neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas. Cirrus offers four modern, two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 to 2,666 square feet with stylish exteriors, including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start from the $300,000s.

A move-in-ready Cirrus Plan 1-A at homesite No. 17 measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. The home, priced from $396,665, includes front gate and courtyard, black-and-white granite countertops, Lenox Thermofoil white kitchen cabinets, upgraded flooring and Alumawood patio cover.

Also at Cirrus, a move-in-ready, Plan 3-AR at corner homesite No. 7 is priced from $429,919 and measures 2,424 square feet. This home features three bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage, loft, front gate and courtyard, Alumawood patio cover, Lenox Thermofoil white kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops and master-bath spa shower.

Located off South Jones Boulevard, south of Cactus Avenue, homes at Cirrus feature Pardee’s award-winning LivingSmart program that offers more than 30 included and optional features that boost energy efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage conservation with the use of recycled and sustainable resources.

Visit pardeehome.com or call 702-602-9684 for additional information and pricing. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee’s Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, please visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

