Pardee Homes to open Evolve

Pardee Homes’ new Evolve town home community will celebrate its grand opening May 4-5. Shown in an artist’s rendering of the project. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes will celebrate the grand opening of Evolve town homes in southwest Las Vegas May 4-5.

Evolve is off Fort Apache Road and Patrick Lane and is just west of the 215 Beltway. Four plans are featured with prices starting from the high $290,000s.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684 for more information or to join the Evolve interest list.

Grand opening events are planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4-5 with food trucks and family-friendly activities.

The energy- and space-efficient Evolve town homes are also tech-savvy and include Pardee’s exclusive HomeSmart features, including Ring Pro Doorbell and Amazon White Glove Service.

Evolve Plan One measures 1,599 square feet with two bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft or optional third bedroom and two-car garage, while Plan Three measures 1,923 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft and two-car garage.

The Plan Two and 2-X at Evolve each offer three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage in 1,768 square feet for Plan Two and approximately 1,704 square feet for Plan 2-X.

Pardee Homes’ Make Your Move to Modern Sales event showcases move-in-ready and under-construction modern designs at the builder’s Southern Nevada neighborhoods. These select homes also include special incentives such as a closing cost credit and bonus design studio credit, as well as the opportunity to lock in an interest rate.

Evolve’s southwest Las Vegas location is near established medical area, schools, parks and services, plus new retail, entertainment and dining that’s on the horizon.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homesthroughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.