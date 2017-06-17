Pardee Homes to open Pivot in Green Valley June 24

Pardee Homes’ Pivot will open June 24. Shown is an artists’ rendering of the Contemporary elevation of Pivot Plan Four. (Courtesy)

Pardee Homes will open Pivot in the Green Valley June 24. The neighborhood’s two-story floor plans are off Carnegie Street and South Green Valley Parkway as it transitions into Sunridge Heights Parkway.

Pivot features four new floor plans that range from 2,092 to 2,402 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 3½ baths. Distinctive architectural styles include Modern Farmhouse, Contemporary and Contemporary Spanish.

The gated neighborhood features a play area and dog park. Prices are anticipated to start from the high $300,000s.

Visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-3332 for more information or to join the interest list.

Pardee Homes is also offering Strada at Pivot, a collection of home sites at Pivot that will feature the popular Strada floor plans found at the builder’s Strada in Inspirada neighborhood. Floor plans from 2,493 to 3,260 square feet with Modern Farmhouse, Contemporary and Spanish elevations. Prices start from $444,000.

Homes at Strada at Pivot and Pivot include the builder’s LivingSmart energy-saving program, as well as features including a downstairs master bedroom and options for center-glider or stacking doors to maximize indoor/outdoor living.

Plan One at Pivot measures 2,092 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, open great room, island kitchen and two-car garage.

Pivot Plan Two measures 2,351 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft and two-car garage while Pivot Plan Three measures 2,376 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three baths.

Plan Four at Pivot measures approximately 2,402 square feet with 3½ baths, bonus room and up to four bedrooms including a downstairs master bedroom. Options include a walk-in pantry and optional second master bedroom upstairs in lieu of the bonus room.

One of the West’s largest and longest-established homebuilders, Pardee has built homes for nearly 50,000 families in Southern Nevada since 1952. Pardee Homes is a member of the TRI Pointe Group; a family of premium regional homebuilders supported by significant resources, economies of scale and thought leadership on a national foundation.

For information about Pardee Home neighborhoods in the Las Vegas area, call 702-604-3332 or visit www.pardeehomes.com. You can follow Pardee on www.facebook.com/PardeeHomesLasVegas. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.