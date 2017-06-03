Pardee Homes to open Pivot near south Green Valley Parkway

Pardee Homes’ Pivot will open Saturday, June 24. Shown is an artist’s rendering of the contemporary elevation of Pivot Plan One. (Pardee)

Pivot, Pardee Homes’ newest neighborhood, has a familiar location — Green Valley Parkway and Carnegie Street in Henderson. Pivot is scheduled to open June 24, and an interest list is now forming.

“Pardee Homes has a 65-year history in Southern Nevada, including several neighborhoods along Green Valley Parkway in Henderson over the past 25 years,” said Klif Andrews, Pardee Homes division president. “We’re excited to offer four brand-new floor plans at a neighborhood that is near one of Henderson’s most popular corridors.”

Pivot’s new two-story floor plans will offer distinctive architectural styles including modern farmhouse, contemporary and contemporary Spanish. Homes will range from 2,092 to 2,402 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Prices at the gated community are anticipated to start at the high $300,000s.

Pardee also is offering Strada at Pivot, a collection of homesites that will feature the popular Strada floor plans found at the builder’s Inspirada neighborhood. Floor plans range from 2,493 to 3,260 square feet with modern farmhouse, contemporary and Spanish elevations. Prices start from $443,000.

Homes include the builder’s LivingSmart energy-saving program, downstairs master bedroom and options for center-glider or stacking doors.

Plan One at Pivot measures 2,092 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, an open great room, island kitchen and a two-car garage. Pivot Plan Two measures 2,351 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, a loft and two-car garage. Plan Three measures 2,376 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three baths. Plan Four measures 2,402 square feet with 3 1/2 baths, bonus room and up to four bedrooms, including a downstairs master bedroom. Options include a walk-in pantry and optional second master bedroom upstairs.

One of the West’s largest and longest-established homebuilders, Pardee has built homes for nearly 50,000 families in Southern Nevada since 1952.

Pardee’s Make Your Move Event, featuring special incentives on move-in-ready homes in Las Vegas and Henderson, is underway through June 10.

Visit pardeehomes.com, or call 702-604-3332 for more information. You also can follow Pardee on Facebook at facebook.com/PardeeHomesLasVegas. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.