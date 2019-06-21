Pardee leads renovation of Living Grace Home in Henderson

This past spring, Pardee Homes helped make a long overdue update a reality for Living Grace Home, a safe haven for homeless young women who are expectant and new mothers.

Pardee Homes Justin Zaricki, left, and Freddy Gonzales in the newly remodeled kitchen at Living Grace Home. (Pardee Homes)

Pardee Homes served as the build captain through HomeAid Southern Nevada for the renovation of Living Grace Home in Henderson. Pictured at Living Grace Home are, from left, Justin Zaricki and Curt Friedman, Pardee Homes; Stephanie Gazar, Living Graze Home; Freddy Gonzales and Carlos Zuluaga, Pardee Homes; Liz Sedeno, HomeAid Southern Nevada; and Nat Hodgson, Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. (Pardee Homes)

As build captain through HomeAid Southern Nevada, Pardee Homes led a two-month, $87,000 renovation at the Henderson home, including an extensive remodel of the kitchen and first floor that featured new appliances, cabinets, granite countertops, flooring and paint. The project also had a renovation of the master bathroom with a custom spa shower addition.

Henderson Mayor Debra March brought the project to the attention of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, which turned to HomeAid, its nonprofit partner. HomeAid and Pardee Homes worked together to make the project a reality.

“The overall mission of HomeAid is to build dignified housing to allow homeless families and individuals to rebuild their lives,” said Liz Sedeno, program coordinator. “This is only made possible by great partners in the building industry, including Pardee Homes.”

Through the efforts of Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews and other industry leaders, including Bill June, former Las Vegas Division President of Beazer Homes, HomeAid Southern Nevada began in 2004. Andrews was elected president of the local chapter the following year, and the organization undertook its first project for the Women’s Development Center in 2006.

Over the past 13 years, Pardee Homes has been the build captain for several HomeAid Southern Nevada projects including a $1 million renovation of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City; the renovation of transitional housing in downtown and central Las Vegas; the remodel and expansion of Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth’s William Fry Drop-In Center; and renovation of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada’s men’s night shelter. Last year, Pardee Homes helped renovate space for Family to Family Connection inside the Cambridge Community Center.

Pardee has supported HomeAid’s Project Playhouse and Project Playhouse: Pet Edition fundraising events through the donation of over-the-top play and pet houses that were raffled or auctioned to benefit the nonprofit.

Pardee Homes Vice President of Construction Operations Carlos Zuluaga is vice president of HomeAid’s executive committee and knows firsthand the impact of their work.

“Our projects bring hope to so many and allow us to give back to the community in a meaningful way,” Zuluaga said. “We see the impact our work has on each nonprofit organization, and we see the immense pride among our team members, vendors and subcontractors who jump in to help, often donating labor and materials.”

Several local subcontractors and suppliers helped with the project, including Interior Logic Group, Dominion Environmental, SOS Property Restoration, Platinum Plumbing, Aristotle Electric, Sunrise Mechanical, Focus Framing, Desert Plastering, Avanti Windows, Red Rock Insulation, Chicago Painting, Sunrise Carpentry, Larry Methvin Installation Inc., Andrade’s Clean-Up, Cooper Roofing &Solar, Monark Home Appliances, Power Steam Plus Carpet Cleaning, United Technologies, GE, Kohler and Maxim Lighting.

HomeAid Southern Nevada’s mission is to build new lives for Southern Nevada’s homeless through housing and shelter projects, community outreach, education and awareness. It connects the homebuilding industry to nonprofit organizations that serve the homeless and manages projects. For more information or to volunteer, visit homeaidsn.org.