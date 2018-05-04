Pardee marks 65th anniversary by planting trees

A 24-inch Red Push Pistache tree was planted in the center of Henderson’s Morrell Park on Arbor Day, April 27, as part of the city of Henderson’s annual Arbor Day event.

Pardee Homes underwrote the cost of 65 trees that have been planted in Henderson parks since April 2017 in celebration of the builder’s 65 th anniversary in Southern Nevada. On Arbor Day, the 65th tree was planted in Henderson’s Morrell Park. Pictured, from left, are Pardee Homes Director of Land Development Jim Jordano, Vice President of Land Development Jim Rizzi and President Klif Andrews, Henderson Councilwoman Gerri Schroder, Henderson Parks Superintendent Doug Guild with granddaughte,r Lennox King,4, and Municipal Forester Preston Goodman. (Pardee Homes)

A 24-inch Red Push Pistache tree was planted in the center of Henderson’s Morrell Park on Arbor Day, April 27, as part of the city of Henderson’s annual Arbor Day event.

The tree was the 65th planted in the past year as part of a special initiative between Pardee Homes and the city of Henderson Public Works, Parks and Recreation Division. Pardee donated 65 trees in celebration of its 65th year building new homes in Southern Nevada. Since Earth Day 2017, Pardee’s “anniversary” trees have been planted in parks in the master-planned Inspirada community in Henderson, including several in Aventura Park.

City of Henderson Municipal Forester Preston Goodman chose the Arbor Day event to plant the builder’s 65th tree so that hundreds of children in attendance could witness it.

The Pardee trees include an assortment of Red Push Pistache, Mondell pine and Dalbergia sissoo, all in 24-inch boxes and selected by Goodman.

“Parks and trails are important lifestyle amenities,” said Pardee Homes President Klif Andrews. “Over our 65 years in Southern Nevada, Pardee Homes has helped build parks valleywide, including Capriola, Potenza and Aventura parks, all in Inspirada in Henderson. We are proud to mark our milestone anniversary by continuing to do what we’ve been doing for a long time — building award-winning greener homes and sustainable communities.”

More than a builder of homes, Pardee is a builder of communities, according to Andrews.

“Since 1952, Pardee has kept its commitment to create communities where housing works in concert with other critical elements, including parks and schools,” Andrews said. “As a result, the company has been recognized as a pioneer in master planning for quality of life in Southern Nevada.”

During a tree-planting ceremony in Aventura Park last fall, Henderson Mayor Debra March and Public Works, Parks and Recreation Director Robert Herr proclaimed Nov. 15 as Pardee Homes Day in Henderson.

“Our residents tell us constantly that parks are important, and through our developer agreements and the support of homebuilders, we are able to deliver quality parks and amenities that residents use and enjoy,” March said.

“Pardee’s generous donation spotlights Henderson’s status as a Tree City USA for the past 26 years,” March said. “It also underscores Henderson’s top ranking for parks and recreation.”

Pardee is developing 14 new home neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, including Axis, Pivot, Strada at Pivot and Horizon Terrace South, Strada and Linea in Henderson. Other neighborhoods include Terra Luna and Nova Ridge in Summerlin; Indigo, Castle Rock and North Peak in and near Eldorado in North Las Vegas; Luma in southwest Las Vegas and Keystone and Cobalt in Skye Canyon in northwest Las Vegas.

In June, the builder will open Onyx at Skye Canyon and Larimar and Blackstone in the Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas.

Visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-930-8237 for additional information. You can also follow Pardee on Facebook at facebook.com/PardeeHomesLasVegas. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.