Pardee offers luxury at Axis and Nova Ridge

Pardee Homes’ new-home neighborhoods that opened in 2017 reflect a theme of next level modern for Southern Nevada’s legacy homebuilder.

Axis by Pardee Homes is one of several new communities opened by the longtime valley homebuilder in 2017. Shown is the Frame model home at Axis. (Pardee)

Highlights include the April debut of Axis on a terraced hillside in Henderson that overlooks the Las Vegas Valley. Six stunning, innovative and modern-design floor plans range from 3,062 to 4,448 square feet with prices ranging from the $800,000s to more than $1 million.

September saw the opening of Nova Ridge, near West Sunset Road and South Hualapai Way in the southernmost tip of Summerlin in The Cliffs.

Priced from the $600,000s, Nova Ridge’s innovative one- and two-story home designs are inspired by neighborhood’s elevated location and range from 3,172 to 4,413 square feet. Featured architectural styles of Mid Century Modern, Desert Contemporary and Modern Nevada distinguish the home designs.

Pardee Homes also debuted modern one- and two-story homes at Strada, Pivot, Strada at Pivot in Henderson; Cobalt at Skye Canyon and Luma in southwest Las Vegas in 2017.

The new home designs at Strada are based on the award-winning Farmhouse Millennial Home with interior designs by celebrity designer Bobby Berk. Located in the master-planned Inspirada community, Strada’s two-story homes range from 2,493 to 2,928 square feet and prices start from the low $400,000s.

Pivot by Pardee at the corner of Carnegie Street and South Green Valley Parkway, features five new floor plans that range from 2,092 to 2,706 square feet with up to five bedrooms and 3½ baths.

Distinctive architectural styles include Modern Farmhouse, Contemporary and Contemporary Spanish. Prices start approximately from high $300,000s at the gated neighborhood.

Strada at Pivot features the popular Strada floor plans that range from 2,493 square feet to 2,928 square feet with prices starting from the mid-$400,000s.

Cobalt features four innovative new floor plans that range from 2,327 square feet to 3,186 square feet and start in price approximately from the mid-$300,000s.

Elevations at the gated neighborhood in the Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas, include Modern Farmhouse, Contemporary Spanish and Nevada Living.

Luma opened on Dec. 2 and features three modern single-story floor plans that range from 2,639 to 3,028 square feet. Located off Fort Apache Road at Patrick Lane in southwest Las Vegas, Luma’s stylish exteriors include Mid-Century Modern, Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Modern Craftsman, per plan. Prices start from the high $400,000s.

The gated Luma neighborhood features open floor plans with options such as second master suites and sliding or optional stackable doors at the covered patio to create indoor/outdoor living areas.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.