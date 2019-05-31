91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

Pardee offers move-in-ready at Corterra

Sponsored Content
May 31, 2019 - 3:40 pm
 

Pardee Homes’ Corterra features three modern two-story floor plans in a popular community in Henderson, which is among the fastest-growing cities in America, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Prices start from the mid-$400,000s at the neighborhood off Horizon Ridge Parkway, east of South Valle Verde Drive. Homes offer up to five bedrooms and up to 3,309 square feet.

For more information on available homes, visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684.

Celebrity designer Bobby Berk designed Corterra’s three model homes. Berk of Bobby Berk Interiors + Design is a member of the “Fab 5” in Netflix’s popular remake “Queer Eye.” Pardee’s Axis, Strada and Nova Ridge neighborhoods in Southern Nevada also feature his award-winning work.

Stylish exteriors at Corterra include Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, and each offers the builder’s LivingSmart program with energy-saving features and options.

A move-in-ready Corterra Plan 1-A at oversize homesite No. 8 measures 2,652 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft, upgraded kitchen countertops, cabinets, appliances and upgraded designer flooring, as well as Pardee’s Home Smart 2.0 that includes Amazon White Glove Service. It is priced from $511,816.

Also, at Corterra, a move-in-ready Plan 3-C at homesite No. 10 measures 3,309 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, den/office, loft, upgraded kitchen cabinets, upgraded junior master suite and Pardee’s Home Smart 2.0 that includes Amazon White Glove Service. It is priced from $579,643.

Pardee Homes has been building homes and communities in Southern Nevada since 1952, including neighborhoods in the Green Valley area of Henderson for more than 30 years.

In addition to Corterra, the builder’s active Henderson neighborhoods include Strada and Linea in Inspirada and Axis and Pivot near Green Valley Parkway and Carnegie Street.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas features an indoor hitting bay with a TrackMan simul ...
Reflection Bay Golf Club gets improvements
Sponsored Content

Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas elevates its resort-style experiences with new technologically savvy amenities designed to keep resort golfers at the top of their game. A fleet of 80 new E-Z-GO Lithium-powered golf carts and an indoor hitting bay with a TrackMan simulator are now available to improve drives on and around the Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course.

Spanning more than 150 miles, the award-winning Summerlin Trail system links neighborhoods, par ...
Summerlin trails rank as residents’ top amenity
Sponsored Content

In 2015, Summerlin received top national honors in the form of a gold award for Best Landscape Design from the National Association of Homebuilders — yet another confirmation of the enduring appeal of trails and their important role in the community’s landscape.

Michael Gardner
Architect launches luxury design-build firm
Sponsored Content

Michael Gardner, architect and principal of studio g Architecture, recently launched luxus Design Build, a construction firm licensed for residential and commercial building in Nevada. The firm’s first project was the 2019 New American Remodel Home near downtown Las Vegas, which debuted as the official show home for the International Builders’ Show 2019 in February and sold for $4.6 million less than a month later.

The Ogden’s ground level offers residents and guests a diverse collection of retailers, inclu ...
The Ogden is in the center of downtown vibrancy
Sponsored Content

The Ogden is surrounded by a wealth of dining, drinking and entertainment offerings, many that rank among the city’s best and all within walking distance of the iconic high-rise community in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Located on the ground level is a diverse collection of retailers tempting residents and other community members to explore all the fun without having to leave the building. With so much at residents’ fingertips, it’s no wonder the community is nearly 90 percent sold.

GLVAR and its Young Professionals Network honored their top local Realtors under age 40 at a Ma ...
GLVAR announces Top 40 Over 40 winners
Sponsored Content

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors and its Young Professionals Network of Las Vegas have announced the winners of their annual “40 Under 40” awards for 2019.

Shown is the Plan One model at Pardee Homes’ Indigo in North Las Vegas, just off the 215 Belt ...
Pardee’s Indigo offers move-in-ready homes
Sponsored Content

Indigo by Pardee Homes features modern, two-story homes priced from the low $300,000s in an established area of North Las Vegas.

On Monday, May 27, Cadence, will host a “A Walk to Remember” from 9 a.m. to noon at the com ...
Cadence to host Memorial Day event
Sponsored Content

On Monday, May 27, more than 20,000 runners and walkers around the world will become a living memorial to America’s fallen heroes and a show of support for the families they left behind.

On Saturday, Lake Las Vegas will hold the Pulte Pet Parade and a pet fair, both benefiting the ...
Lake Las Vegas to host Memorial Day weekend events
Sponsored Content

Celebrity chef Scott Commings will kick off the morning with his famous pancake breakfast, sponsored by Lennar. Lennar is building Regatta Heights, Regatta Pointe and The Outlook at Lake Las Vegas.

The Vegas Golden Knights-themed float sponsored by City National Bank debuted last year. (Summe ...
Summerlin to host Fourth of July parade
Sponsored Content

More than 40,000 are expected to celebrate Independence Day at the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.