Pardee offers move-in-ready at Corterra

Pardee Homes’ Corterra neighborhood is off Horizon Ridge Parkway, east of Valle Verde Drive in Henderson and features three new, modern plans. Shown is the Plan Three model home. (Pardee)

Pardee Homes’ Corterra features three modern two-story floor plans in a popular community in Henderson, which is among the fastest-growing cities in America, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Prices start from the mid-$400,000s at the neighborhood off Horizon Ridge Parkway, east of South Valle Verde Drive. Homes offer up to five bedrooms and up to 3,309 square feet.

For more information on available homes, visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684.

Celebrity designer Bobby Berk designed Corterra’s three model homes. Berk of Bobby Berk Interiors + Design is a member of the “Fab 5” in Netflix’s popular remake “Queer Eye.” Pardee’s Axis, Strada and Nova Ridge neighborhoods in Southern Nevada also feature his award-winning work.

Stylish exteriors at Corterra include Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, and each offers the builder’s LivingSmart program with energy-saving features and options.

A move-in-ready Corterra Plan 1-A at oversize homesite No. 8 measures 2,652 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft, upgraded kitchen countertops, cabinets, appliances and upgraded designer flooring, as well as Pardee’s Home Smart 2.0 that includes Amazon White Glove Service. It is priced from $511,816.

Also, at Corterra, a move-in-ready Plan 3-C at homesite No. 10 measures 3,309 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, den/office, loft, upgraded kitchen cabinets, upgraded junior master suite and Pardee’s Home Smart 2.0 that includes Amazon White Glove Service. It is priced from $579,643.

Pardee Homes has been building homes and communities in Southern Nevada since 1952, including neighborhoods in the Green Valley area of Henderson for more than 30 years.

In addition to Corterra, the builder’s active Henderson neighborhoods include Strada and Linea in Inspirada and Axis and Pivot near Green Valley Parkway and Carnegie Street.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years

Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.