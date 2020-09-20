Pardee offers move-in-ready model homes

Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event presents a rare opportunity to purchase move-in-ready model homes in choice locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, complete with designer-furnished interiors and professionally landscaped yards, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

With interior designs and decor by celebrity designer Bobby Berk, the award-winning Nova Ridge Plan Two model home in The Cliffs village in Summerlin is fully furnished, landscaped and ready for move in during Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event. (Pardee Homes)

“Until Oct. 18, buyers can take advantage of limited-time incentives on unique, designer-decorated and landscaped model homes, as well as other move-in-ready homes in attractive well-established Pardee neighborhoods,” Andrews said. “Thanks to historically low interest rates, now is the perfect time to make your dream home a reality.”

Winning national and local awards for design and architecture, the Nova Ridge Plan Two model home provides dramatic views from diverse perspectives. Inside, the stunning model showcases bold, colorful contemporary interior design by award-winning celebrity designer Bobby Berk. Priced at approximately $1,535,335, the model home includes four bedrooms and 3½ baths in approximately 3,263 square feet, plus a three-car tandem garage.

Pardee’s Cobalt and Evolve model homes also are available for immediate move in. The gated Cobalt neighborhood in Skye Canyon is close to parks, trails and the Skye Canyon fitness center. The gated Evolve town homes provide a private dog park and swimming pool for residents in southwest Las Vegas. Model homes are typically on some of the most desirable homesites with extra yard space, and often with city or mountain views.

The Opportunity Knocks event features several other move-in-ready homes, including the Terra Luna Plan Three on homesite No. 50 in The Cliffs village in South Summerlin. Offering a fresh, modern take on family living in a dramatic location, Terra Luna, was named Community of the Year by the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association in 2019.

The designer-appointed Terra Luna Plan Three features a wine bar at the entry lounge, upgraded quartz countertops, stacking glass doors to the covered patio and designer flooring throughout. With approximately 3,144 square feet of living space, the home includes four bedrooms and 3½ baths and a three-car tandem garage. It is priced at approximately $679,495.

For information about these move-in-ready homes and Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event, call 702-374-0434 or visit pardeehomes.com.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada since 1952. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.