Pardee offers move-in-ready model homes

September 20, 2020 - 8:26 am
 

Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event presents a rare opportunity to purchase move-in-ready model homes in choice locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, complete with designer-furnished interiors and professionally landscaped yards, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

“Until Oct. 18, buyers can take advantage of limited-time incentives on unique, designer-decorated and landscaped model homes, as well as other move-in-ready homes in attractive well-established Pardee neighborhoods,” Andrews said. “Thanks to historically low interest rates, now is the perfect time to make your dream home a reality.”

Winning national and local awards for design and architecture, the Nova Ridge Plan Two model home provides dramatic views from diverse perspectives. Inside, the stunning model showcases bold, colorful contemporary interior design by award-winning celebrity designer Bobby Berk. Priced at approximately $1,535,335, the model home includes four bedrooms and 3½ baths in approximately 3,263 square feet, plus a three-car tandem garage.

Pardee’s Cobalt and Evolve model homes also are available for immediate move in. The gated Cobalt neighborhood in Skye Canyon is close to parks, trails and the Skye Canyon fitness center. The gated Evolve town homes provide a private dog park and swimming pool for residents in southwest Las Vegas. Model homes are typically on some of the most desirable homesites with extra yard space, and often with city or mountain views.

The Opportunity Knocks event features several other move-in-ready homes, including the Terra Luna Plan Three on homesite No. 50 in The Cliffs village in South Summerlin. Offering a fresh, modern take on family living in a dramatic location, Terra Luna, was named Community of the Year by the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association in 2019.

The designer-appointed Terra Luna Plan Three features a wine bar at the entry lounge, upgraded quartz countertops, stacking glass doors to the covered patio and designer flooring throughout. With approximately 3,144 square feet of living space, the home includes four bedrooms and 3½ baths and a three-car tandem garage. It is priced at approximately $679,495.

For information about these move-in-ready homes and Pardee’s Opportunity Knocks event, call 702-374-0434 or visit pardeehomes.com.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada since 1952. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

Summerlin builders offer indoor/outdoor living features
Bringing the comforts of indoor living to the outdoors is going to a new level, and nowhere is that more true than the master-planned community of Summerlin with a plethora of homes from the nation’s leading homebuilders. In fact, design standards in Summerlin encourage generous use of indoor/outdoor features like covered courtyards, loggias, expansive balconies, backyards of all sizes and homes with sliders that disappear to create a seamless transition from inside to outside.

Candlelighters Superhero 5K goes virtual Sept. 19-25
Despite the pandemic, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is still holding its annual Superhero 5K. The needs of families affected by cancer are greater than ever, and the longtime event is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. As a result, Candlelighters adapted it to be virtual in consideration of the safety of participants, staff and volunteers.

Beazer opens Belmont Park in Henderson
Beazer Homes will showcase a collection of new single-family homes at its Belmont Park community in southeast Henderson on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Belmont Park is nearly sold out and final homesites are now selling. Starting from the $340,000s, Belmont Park offers spacious, easy maintenance one- and two-story floor plans on generous homesites, built with the high-caliber design and construction standards.

Skye Canyon grand opening events go virtual
Prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new home models at its first ever virtual community grand opening event. Get a first look at Ridgeview by Woodside Homes by touring online or scheduling a private, socially distanced, in-person model visit.

Beazer to host grand opening in Indian Springs
Beazer Homes plans to host a grand opening event for its newest community, Solaris, on Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The community is 45 minutes northwest of Las Vegas in Indian Springs at the intersection of East Boulder Lane and MacFarland Avenue near Creech Air Force Base.

Summerlin builders offer bonus rooms to create custom spaces
With nearly 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. Many of these homes include bonus rooms. With no designated use, bonus rooms offer unlimited opportunity to create dream spaces — from playrooms, offices, fitness or game rooms, home theaters, wine rooms, music rooms and even arts and crafts rooms.

Virtual Wellness Wednesdays launches in September
Summerlin is launching a new virtual initiative called Wellness Wednesdays starting in September. Sponsored by Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Wellness Wednesdays kicked off on Sept. 2 on Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) with a complete overview of the program.

Beazer to hold grand opening in Indian Springs
Beazer Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, has planned a grand opening of its newest community, Solaris, in Indian Springs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12. The community is 45 minutes northwest of Las Vegas inIndian Springs at the intersection of East Boulder Lane and MacFarland Avenue near Creech Air Force Base.

Skye Canyon to hold Chalk + Cheers on Sept. 26
Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and inspiration in a reimagined way this year at Chalk + Cheers, The Walking Tour Edition at Skye Canyon Park, 10115 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive on Sept. 26. As part of the Thrive@Skye program that was created to be mindful of health and safety protocols, while also celebrating the community, the neighborhood and arts and culture, this year’s competition will have participating artists placed throughout the perimeter of the park to better encourage social distancing and will feature a safely situated designated walking path for spectators to view the colorful and inspiring works of art. The free, family-friendly event is set to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.