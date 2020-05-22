Pardee offers special financing promotion

Pardee Homes is offering a special financing promotion for move-in-ready homes that feature designer-selected upgrades in new neighborhoods throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Pardee Homes is offering a special financing promotion for move-in-ready homes that feature designer-selected upgrades in new neighborhoods throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

“If you have put your new home shopping on hold, now is the time to look at the attractive options that are ready for move-in, complete with professional design, special pricing and historically low interest rates,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

The special financing promotion applies to select move-in-ready homes available this month in most Pardee Homes neighborhoods. For more information, visit pardeehomes.com/lv-spring-promo.

A model home in the Cirrus neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas is ready for a June move-in. The two-story Plan 2-C on homesite No. 24 includes three bedrooms and three baths and a spacious great room in approximately 2,340 square feet of living space. The professionally designed home has granite kitchen counters, Lincoln maple slate kitchen cabinets, upgraded designer flooring throughout, a loft that is perfect for a tech area or movie watching, and an Alumawood patio cover for outdoor enjoyment. It is priced at approximately $424,072.

Evolve, the modern gated town home community in southwest Las Vegas, features a Plan 2-X on homesite No. 44, also ready for a June move-in. The energy-efficient, space-efficient, tech-savvy two-story home includes approximately 1,704 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, with quartz kitchen countertops and quartz 6-inch splash, Lenox Thermafoil white kitchen cabinets and beautiful white upgraded wood stair railing. It is priced at approximately $329,950. The Evolve community includes a private residents-only swimming pool as well as a dog park.

The Cobalt neighborhood of modern two-story homes in Skye Canyon — “the basecamp for the great outdoors” — features a move-in-ready Plan 1-C on homesite No. 19 for approximately $431,144. With approximately 2,322 square feet of living space, the home includes four bedrooms, three baths and lots of upgrades such as Espresso Shaker cabinets, White Ice quartz countertops, undermount sinks throughout, upgraded stainless steel appliance package, upgraded flooring, soaker tub/shower in master bath, paver driveway and ring video door bell.

For Safely Social Drop-in hours and private model tour appointment information, contact a Pardee new homes specialist to assist with your new home search at 702-329-6191 or visit pardeehomes.com.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.