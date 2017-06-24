Pardee opens Pivot in Green Valley

Pardee Pardee Homes’ Pivot is celebrating its grand opening June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shown is the midcentury modern Plan One model home. Pivot is off South Green Valley Parkway at Carnegie Street.

Pardee Homes will celebrate the grand opening Saturday, June 24, of Pivot in the Green Valley area.

The neighborhood’s two-story floor plans are off Carnegie Street and South Green Valley Parkway as it transitions into Sunridge Heights Parkway. Complimentary refreshments and entertainment will be provided from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pivot features four new floor plans from 2,092 to 2,402 square feet with as many as five bedrooms and 3½ baths. Distinctive architectural styles include Modern Farmhouse, Contemporary and Contemporary Spanish.

The gated neighborhood will include a play area and dog park. Prices start at $393,000.

“We’re excited to be able to offer new homes in this popular corridor of the Green Valley area, and we hope that new-home shoppers are excited to view our innovative new designs at Pivot,” Pardee Homes’ Division President Klif Andrews said.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-3332 for more information.

Pardee also is offering Strada at Pivot, a collection of home sites that will feature the popular Strada floor plans found at the builder’s Strada in Inspirada neighborhood. Floor plans range from 2,493 to 2,928 square feet with Modern Farmhouse, Contemporary and Spanish elevations. Prices start approximately at $446,000.

Homes at Strada at Pivot and Pivot include the builder’s LivingSmart energy-saving program and features including a downstairs master bedroom and options for center-glider or stacking doors to maximize indoor/outdoor living.

Plan One at Pivot measures 2,092 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, den, open great room, island kitchen and two-car garage. It is priced from $393,000.

Pivot Plan Two measures 2,351 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft, great room and two-car garage and is priced from $409,000. Pivot Plan Three measures 2,376 square feet with four bedrooms and a loft or optional fifth bedroom instead of the loft, three baths, great room and two-car garage. It is priced from $410,000.

Plan Four at Pivot measures 2,402 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, bonus room, great room and two-car garage. An optional second master bedroom upstairs is offered instead of the bonus room. It is priced from $432,000.

One of the West’s largest and longest-established homebuilders, Pardee has built homes for nearly 50,000 families in Southern Nevada since 1952. Pardee Homes is a member of the TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders supported by significant resources, economies of scale and thought leadership.

You can follow Pardee on Facebook at facebook.com/PardeeHomesLasVegas. New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.