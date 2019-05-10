75°F
Pardee opens town homes in southwest valley

May 10, 2019 - 4:13 pm
 

Trip, right, and his sister, Charlotte, found a perfect spot in the Evolve Plan Three playroom during the grand opening of Evolve last weekend. The new town home community by Pardee Homes is in southwest Las Vegas, one block east of Fort Apache Road on Patrick Lane, just west of the 215 Beltway.

Evolve’s four plans range from 1,599 square feet to 1,923 square feet, each with a private back patio and two-car garage. The gated neighborhood includes a dog park and swimming pool for residents and their guests. Prices start from $299,990.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-602-9684. New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

