Pardee prepares to open Indigo in northern valley

A late April grand opening is planned for Pardee Homes’ Indigo in the northern rim of the Las Vegas Valley off Revere Street and south of the newly opened on/off ramp at Revere Street on the 215 Beltway.

Pardee Homes will open Indigo in North Las Vegas in late April. Shown is a rendering of Indigo Plan Three-AR in the Desert Contemporary elevation. (Pardee Homes)

Indigo will feature three modern, two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 to 2,642 square feet. Stylish exteriors include Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living.

For more information or to join the Indigo interest list, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-3332.

Indigo Plan One measures 2,014 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garage while Indigo Plan Two measures 2,414 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths, lounge off the entry and two-car garage. Both plans feature an optional loft instead of a third bedroom.

Indigo Plan Three measures 2,642 square feet with four bedrooms, three baths, loft and two-car garage. Options include a lounge instead of the fourth bedroom and a fifth bedroom in lieu of the loft.

“Pardee Homes has enjoyed a strong presence in North Las Vegas for more than three decades, and we’re excited to add Indigo to our collection,” Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews said.

Pardee’s legacy in North Las Vegas includes the development of the master-planned Eldorado community, including the donation of land for James K. Seastrand Park and Lee Antonello Elementary School.

Current Eldorado neighborhoods include Castle Rock and North Peak, which combined offer nine distinct floor plans and prices from approximately the low $300,000s.

New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes’ Time For Modern sales event, featuring move-in-ready residences and homes under construction priced from the $300.000s to more than $1 million, is underway.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.